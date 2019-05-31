शहर चुनें

दक्षिण-पश्चिम मानसून के लिए देश भर में सामान्य रहेगी बारिश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 31 May 2019 03:24 PM IST
भारतीय मौसम विभाग
भारतीय मौसम विभाग
चिलचिलाती धूप और भयंकर गर्मी की वजह से हर आदमी बेहाल है। हालांकि तपती गर्मी के बीच मौसम विज्ञान विभाग की ओर से जारी एक पूर्वानुमान ज्यादा तो नहीं पर थोड़ी राहत की खबर जरूर लाया है। इसके अनुसार इस साल के दक्षिण-पश्चिम मानसून के मौसम (जून से सितंबर) के दौरान पूरे देश में बारिश सामान्य रहने के आसार हैं। 
