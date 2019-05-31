दक्षिण-पश्चिम मानसून के लिए देश भर में सामान्य रहेगी बारिश

ndia Meteorological Department: Rainfall over the country as a whole for the 2019 southwest monsoon season (June to September) is most likely to be normal. pic.twitter.com/dR50XBFVDE— ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
दिल्ली में 24 अकबर रोड पर एयर चीफ मार्शल बीएस धनोआ के आवास के बाहर राफेल विमान की प्रतिकृति लगाई गई है। धनोआ का आवास कांग्रेस मुख्यालय की बगल में है। ये प्रतिकृति इस समय दिल्ली वालों के लिए आकर्षण का केंद्र बन गई है।
31 मई 2019