रेलवे पश्चिम बंगाल में 11 नवंबर से 696 उपनगरीय ट्रेन चलाएगा : पीयूष गोयल

📣 Railways to run 696 suburban services in West Bengal from 11th November.— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 8, 2020
With adequate safety measures in place, this will greatly enhance passenger convenience, ease of movement & facilitate smooth travel for the people.
