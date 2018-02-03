अपना शहर चुनें

रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल बोले- फ्लेक्सी किराये पर कर रहे काम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 08:34 AM IST
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Said, we are Working on Flexi Rent
पीयूष गोयल
फ्लेक्सी किराये पर रेल मंत्रालय फिर से विचार कर रहा है। रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने कहा कि राजस्व बढ़ाने और ट्रेनों में सीटों को भरने के लिए मंत्रालय गतिशील कीमत व्यवस्था लागू करने पर भी विचार कर रहा है।

शुक्रवार को राज्यसभा में रेलमंत्री ने कहा कि उनका मंत्रालय रेलवे में पुरानी सिग्नलिंग व्यवस्था को पूरी तरह बदलने की योजना बना रहा है। इसकी जगह नई टेक्नलॉजी का प्रयोग किया जायेगा। प्रश्नकाल में फ्लेक्सी किराये का मुद्दा भी उठा।

बीजेपी सांसद राम विचार नेताम ने कहा कि कई बार कीमतें काफी ऊपर पहुंच जाती हैं। वहीं रेल मंत्री ने इस पर जवाब देते हुए कहा कि हमें विस्तृत रिपोर्ट मिल गई है, जिसमें बताया गया है कि मौसम के अनुसार किराये को किस प्रकार गतिशील बनाया जा सकता है।
railway minister piyush goyal flexirent

