आज और कल आंशिक रूप से बंद रहेगा रेल टिकट आरक्षण

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 08 May 2018 09:39 AM IST
rail reservation process will be stopped for today and tomorrow know why
उत्तर रेलवे, उत्तर मध्य रेलवे, उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे और उत्तर पूर्व रेलवे का पैसेंजर रिजर्वेशन सिस्टम शनिवार और रविवार को आंशिक तौर पर बंद रहेगा। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि दोनों दिन करीब तीन घंटे यह सुविधा बंद रहेगी।
आरक्षण सेवा शनिवार 5 मई को रात 10:30 से 12:15 बजे तक और 6 मई को सुबह 5:15 से 6:25 बजे तक बंद रहेगी। उत्तर रेलवे के एक बयान में कहा गया है कि नियमित इलेक्ट्रिकल रखरखाव के कारण यात्री आरक्षण की सुविधा प्रभावित रहेगी। बयान में हालांकि कहा गया है कि 139 सेवा हमेशा मौजूद रहेगी।
