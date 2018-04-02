दलितों को भारतीय समाज के सबसे निचले पायदान पर रखना RSS/BJP के DNA में है। जो इस सोच को चुनौती देता है उसे वे हिंसा से दबाते हैं।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 2, 2018
हजारों दलित भाई-बहन आज सड़कों पर उतरकर मोदी सरकार से अपने अधिकारों की रक्षा की माँग कर रहे हैं।
हम उनको सलाम करते हैं।#BharatBandh
I wish to convey that today we've filed a petition on the judgement by Supreme Court on the SC/ST act. We have filed a comprehensive review petition which will be presented before the court by the senior lawyers of the government: Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Law Minister #SCSTAct pic.twitter.com/d7fzlUtTHy— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018
सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा एससी-एसटी एक्ट में बदलाव के बाद देश भर में प्रदर्शन जारी है। यहां से शुरू हुआ था मामला
2 अप्रैल 2018