Rahul Gandhi supports Bharat Bandh and allege BJP for keeping dalits at lower level

SC/ST एक्ट: पुनर्विचार याचिका दाखिल, राहुल बोले- दलितों को निचले पायदान पर रखना बीजेपी का DNA

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 02 Apr 2018 12:06 PM IST
राहुल गांधी
राहुल गांधी
सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा एससी/एसटी एक्ट मामले पर दिए फैसले पर कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने केंद्र सरकार को घेरने की कोशिश की है। केंद्र सरकार पर दलितों को निचले पायदान पर रखने का आरोप लगाते हुए गांधी ने एक ट्वीट किया है। उन्होंने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा- दलितों को भारतीय समाज के सबसे निचले पायदान पर रखना RSS/BJP के DNA में है। जो इस सोच को चुनौती देता है उसे वे हिंसा से दबाते हैं। हजारों दलित भाई-बहन आज सड़कों पर उतरकर मोदी सरकार से अपने अधिकारों की रक्षा की मांग कर रहे हैं। हम उनको सलाम करते हैं। 
वहीं सरकार ने एससी/एसटी एक्ट मामले पर अपना रुख साफ करते हुए कोर्ट में पुनर्विचार याचिका दायर कर दी है। सरकार का पक्ष रखते हुए केंद्रीय कानून मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद ने कहा कि इस मामले पर विपक्ष झूठ फैला रहा है। उन्होंने कहा- मैं यह बताना चाहता हूं कि आज हमने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में पुनर्विचार याचिका दाखिल की है। हमने एक व्यापक समीक्षा याचिका दायर की है जो कि कोर्ट के सामने सरकार के वरिष्ठ वकील पेश करेंगे।

भारत बंद को लेकर उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने सभी लोगों से अपील की है कि वह कानून व्यवस्था को खराब ना करें। उन्होंने कहा- केंद्र और राज्य सरकारें पिछड़ी जातियों, एससी और एसटी के कल्याण के लिए काम करने को लेकर समर्पित हैं। मैं सभी से अपील करता हूं कि वह कानून व्यवस्था को ना बिगाड़ें। आपको जिस भी तरह की समस्याएं हैं तो उन्हें सरकार के ध्यान में लाएं। 

बताया जा रहा है कि केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता मंत्रालय पुनर्विचार याचिका दायर करते हुए सुप्रीम कोर्ट को बताएगा कि सीधे गिरफ्तारी पर रोक का निर्णय उस कानून को हल्का कर देगा, जिसका उद्देश्य अधिकार विहीन वर्ग को सुरक्षा देना है। मंत्रालय अपनी याचिका में कोर्ट से आग्रह करेगा कि ताजा निर्णय अनुसूचित जाति एवं अनुसूचित जनजाति अत्याचार निवारण अधिनियम-1989 के भय को खत्म करेगा, जिससे दलित हिंसा की घटनाएं बढ़ सकती हैं।
 

 

