राहुल गांधी बोले- नहीं पता क्या है NCC, जवाब मिला- देश की दूसरी आर्मी हैं हम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 24 Mar 2018 06:47 PM IST
राहुल गांधी
राहुल गांधी
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी के नेशनल कैडेट कॉर्प्स (एनसीसी) पर दिए अपने बयान को लेकर विवाद में घिरते नजर आ रहे हैं।  
चुनाव प्रचार के लिए कर्नाटक पहुंचे राहुल ने मैसूर के महारानी आर्ट्स कॉलेज फॉर वुमेन की छात्राओं से बातचीत के दौरान एक छात्रा ने राहुल से सवाल पूछा था कि अगर मैं एनसीसी का सी सार्टिफिकेट लेती हूं तो आप मुझे इसके क्या लाभ देंगे। इस पर राहुल गांधी जवाब नहीं दे पाए। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं एनसीसी के बारे में ज्यादा डिटेल में नहीं जानता हूं। इसलिए इस पर ठीक से जवाब नहीं दे पाउंगा। 

राहुल के इस बयान पर केंद्रीय मंत्री राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौर ने हैरानी जताई है। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा कि 'इस तरह का बयान' !!!! सच में, वाह। मेरे जैसे हजारों भारतीय, पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी जी भी स्कूल और कॉलेज में एनसीसी कैडेट रह चुके हैं और एनसीसी ने हमें अनुशासन, सौहार्द और 'स्वयं से पहले सेवा' सिखाया। एनसीसी सहना और जीवित रहना है।

राहुल के बयान पर एक एनसीसी कैडेट ने भी जवाब दिया है। कैडेट हार्दिक दहिया ने कहा कि 'एनसीसी देश की दूसरी आर्मी है। हम 15 लाख के करीब हैं। सी सर्टिफिकेट के बाद हमें और अवसरों की जरूरत है जिससे हम भारत को और गौरवान्वित कर सकें। लेकिन उन्हें एनसीसी के बारे में पता होना चाहिए।' 

देखिए वीडियो :- 
 


rahul gandhi ncc congress

इस नेता ने अन्ना हजारे के आंदोलन का किया समर्थन, साल 2011 के आंदोलन में थे साथ

समाजसेवी अन्ना हजारे एक बार फिर दिल्ली में अनशन कर रहे हैं। अन्ना अपने पुराने साथियों से दूरी बनाये हुए हैं, लेकिन 2011 के अनशन में उनके साथ रहे योगेन्द्र यादव ने अन्ना हजारे के अनशन का समर्थन किया है। जानिए योगेन्द्र यादव ने क्या कहा।

24 मार्च 2018

ग्रेच्युटी 2:17

नौकरी के बाद आपको मिलेगी 20 लाख रुपये की ग्रेच्युटी, देखिए कैसे?

24 मार्च 2018

24 मार्च 2018

सुषमा स्वराज 0:53

सुषमा स्वराज से मिले जर्मन राष्ट्रपति फ्रैंक वॉल्टर

24 मार्च 2018

24 मार्च 2018

रूस 3:03

रूस की लड़की ने भारतीय लड़के के साथ लिए सात फेरे, अनोखी है प्रेम कहानी

24 मार्च 2018

24 मार्च 2018

राहुल गांधी 0:42

VIDEO: छात्रा ने की कौन सी गुजारिश जो मंच से नीचे उतर आए राहुल गांधी

24 मार्च 2018

24 मार्च 2018

