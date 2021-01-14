शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Rahul Gandhi says Mark my words The Government will be forced to take these Farm laws Madurai Tamil Nadu

राहुल गांधी बोले- मेरी बात को गांठ बांध लो, मोदी सरकार को वापस लेने होंगे कृषि कानून

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मदुरै Updated Thu, 14 Jan 2021 02:48 PM IST
विज्ञापन
राहुल गांधी
राहुल गांधी - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने तमिलनाडु के मदुैर में जलीकट्टू के आयोजन को देखा। इस दौरान राहुल गांधी ने यहां मोदी सरकार पर निशाना साधा। राहुल गांधी बोले कि सरकार किसानों को नजरअंदाज नहीं कर रही है बल्कि उन्हें बर्बाद करने का षड्यंत्र रच रही है। राहुल गांधी बोले कि जिन कानूनों को मोदी सरकार जबरदस्ती लाई है, आप मेरी बात को गांठ बांध लीजिए, मोदी सरकार को कृषि कानून को वापस लेना होगा।
विज्ञापन
 



 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

whatsapp telegram and signal
Mobile Apps

WhatsApp को भारत में सबसे बड़ा नुकसान, Paytm जैसी कंपनियों ने किया बहिष्कार

14 जनवरी 2021

navgrah mandir khargone
Madhya Pradesh

Makar Sankranti : भारत का यह प्रसिद्ध मंदिर, जहां मकर संक्रांति पर पड़ती है सूर्य की पहली किरण

14 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

हड्डियों को बनाना है मजबूत, तो अपने खाने में शामिल करें ये चीजें, मिल सकते हैं कई फायदे

14 जनवरी 2021

corona vaccine
India News

16 जनवरी को लगेगा पहला टीका, जानिए आपके राज्य में फ्री में वैक्सीन लगेगी या नहीं

14 जनवरी 2021

गोल्ड सिल्वर की कीमत
Bazar

सोने-चांदी की वायदा कीमत में तेज गिरावट, जानिए कितना हुआ दाम

14 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विल पुकोवस्की
Cricket News

ब्रिस्बेन टेस्ट से बाहर हुआ यह स्टार खिलाड़ी, आखिरी मैच में अब ऐसी होगी ऑस्ट्रेलिया की प्लेइंग XI

14 जनवरी 2021

आर. माधवन
Bollywood

15 अगस्त को आएगी देश के सच्चे सपूत की कहानी, कांग्रेस सरकार में बेइज्जत हुए, बीजेपी ने दिया पद्मभूषण

14 जनवरी 2021

दिल्ली में छाया घना कोहरा
Delhi

दिल्ली-एनसीआर पर भीषण ठंड और कोहरे की दोहरी मार, अगले दो दिनों तक नहीं मिलेगी राहत

14 जनवरी 2021

ऋचा चड्डा
Bollywood

Exclusive: पहले नेताओं को लगे तब मैं भी लगवाऊंगी कोरोना वैक्सीन, किसान आंदोलन पर भी बोलीं ऋचा चड्ढा

14 जनवरी 2021

बिटकॉइन ( सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
World

बिटकॉइन के खाते में 1650 करोड़... दस मौके, आठ बार गलत पासवर्ड डाले, दो बार और चूका तो जीरो

14 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X