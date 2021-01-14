राहुल गांधी बोले- मेरी बात को गांठ बांध लो, मोदी सरकार को वापस लेने होंगे कृषि कानून

कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने तमिलनाडु के मदुैर में जलीकट्टू के आयोजन को देखा। इस दौरान राहुल गांधी ने यहां मोदी सरकार पर निशाना साधा। राहुल गांधी बोले कि सरकार किसानों को नजरअंदाज नहीं कर रही है बल्कि उन्हें बर्बाद करने का षड्यंत्र रच रही है। राहुल गांधी बोले कि जिन कानूनों को मोदी सरकार जबरदस्ती लाई है, आप मेरी बात को गांठ बांध लीजिए, मोदी सरकार को कृषि कानून को वापस लेना होगा।

