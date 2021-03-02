मणिपुर: राहुल गांधी का आरोप, खुद को बचाने के लिए राज्यपाल का प्रयोग कर रही भाजपा

12 BJP Manipur MLAs should have been disqualified in 2018 in office of profit case.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 2, 2021
Now, ECI says that Manipur Governor has already been instructed about the same but no action has been taken yet.
Entirely unconstitutional of the Governor to protect BJP.
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.