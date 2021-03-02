शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Rahul Gandhi says BJP using Governor to protect itself unconstitutionally Manipur

मणिपुर: राहुल गांधी का आरोप, खुद को बचाने के लिए राज्यपाल का प्रयोग कर रही भाजपा

विज्ञापन
Gaurav Pandey न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय
Updated Tue, 02 Mar 2021 06:49 PM IST
राहुल गांधी
राहुल गांधी - फोटो : पीटीआई (फाइल)
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने मंगलवार को कहा कि साल 2018 में मणिपुर के 12 भाजपा विधायकों को आयोग्य घोषित किया जाना चाहिए था। उन्होंने कहा कि अब भारतीय चुनाव आयोग ने बताया है मणिपुर के राज्यपाल को पहले ही इसके निर्देश दे दिए गए थे लेकिन अभी तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हो पाई है। गांधी ने कहा कि भाजपा को बचाने के लिए राज्यपाल का इस्तेमाल करना पूरी तरह से असंवैधानिक है।
विज्ञापन




 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national rahul gandhi manipur bjp election commission manipur governor

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

गुजरात में जश्न मनाते भाजपा कार्यकर्ता (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पंचायत चुनाव Live: पीएम मोदी बोले, भाजपा पर भरोसा जताने के लिए जनता का आभार

2 मार्च 2021

hathras case
Hathras

हाथरस हत्याकांड: इस पार्टी से हैं मुख्य आरोपी के संबंध! मृतक की पत्नी बोली-बेटी से शादी करना चाहता था गौरव, इसलिए पति...

2 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
पीड़ित बेटी
Hathras

पहले उसने मेरे साथ छेड़खानी की और अब पापा को मार दिया...हाथरस की बेटी का वीडियो वायरल

2 मार्च 2021

कैप्टन की पोती की शादी में शामिल परिवार।
Chandigarh

पोती की शादी में दिखा पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री का अलग अंदाज, जानिए किस कला में पारंगत हैं कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह

2 मार्च 2021

आरोपी तांत्रिक के घर के बाहर पसरा सन्नाटा
Bareilly

भाभी को जलाने वाले तांत्रिक के घर से आती थी महिलाओं के चीखने की आवाजें, बीमार रहती थीं परिवार की औरतें

2 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन
starlink Internet
Tech Diary

भारत में इंटरनेट सेवा देगी एलन मस्क की कंपनी Starlink, ऐसे करें रजिस्ट्रेशन

2 मार्च 2021

घटना की जानकारी देते ग्रामीण
Hathras

यूपीः बेटी की इज्जत बचाने की कोशिश में एक पिता को देनी पड़ी जान, बेदर्दी से हुआ कत्ल

2 मार्च 2021

जैकी श्रॉफ, टाइगर श्रॉफ, दिशा पटानी
Bollywood

टाइगर श्रॉफ के दिशा पाटनी संग सात फेरे लेने के सवाल पर बोले जैकी श्रॉफ- ‘उसकी शादी तो पहले ही हो चुकी!’

2 मार्च 2021

फ्लैट में चल रहा था सेक्स रैकेट
Ghaziabad

गाजियाबादः डीएलएफ कॉलोनी के एक फ्लैट में चल रहा था गंदा धंधा, पुलिस पहुंची तो मंजर देख रह गई हैरान

2 मार्च 2021

Jio best plan
Tech Diary

Jio ने एक साथ लॉन्च किए पांच नए प्लान, मात्र 22 रुपये में 28 दिन की वैधता

2 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X