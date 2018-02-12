अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Rahul Gandhi Said, China gives employment to 50,000 youth in 24 hours

24 घंटे में 50 हजार युवाओं को रोजगार देता है चीन, राहुल ने बताया भारत का हाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 02:41 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi Said, China gives employment to 50,000 youth in 24 hours
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी के कर्नाटक दौरे का आज तीसरा दिन है। इस दौरान रैली को संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर निशाना साधा।उन्होंने कहा कि पीएम मोदी कहते थे कि वह हर साल 2 करोड़ लोगों को रोजगार देंगे, वहीं चीन हर 24 घंटे में 50 हजार युवाओं को रोजगार देता है। 

राहुल ने कहा कि पीएम मोदी 24 घंटे में केवल 450 लोगों को ही रोजगार देते हैं। यह पीएम की सच्चाई है। राहुल ने ये बातें रायचुर में कहीं। आपको बता दें कि राहुल गांधी ने राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के प्रमुख मोहन भागवत के बयान पर भी निशाना साधा था। 

उन्होंने कहा था कि इस बयान ने देश के हर नागरिक का अपमान किया है। क्योंकि उनका बयान उन लोगों का अपमान करता है जिन्होंने देश के लिए अपनी जान दी है। राहुल ने कहा था कि इस बयान ने राष्ट्रीय ध्वज का भी अपमान किया है क्योंकि सेना का जवान इसे सलाम करता है। उन्होंने भागवत की कड़ी निंदा करते हुए कहा कि हमारे देश के शहीदों और सेना का अपमान करने की वजह से भागवत पर शर्म आती है। 
