Home ›   India News ›   Rahul Gandhi remark on India China dispute retired Lt General says sensible person never make such statement

राहुल गांधी के बयान पर रिटायर्ड जनरल का जवाब, समझदार व्यक्ति नहीं देते ऐसे बयान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 10 Jun 2020 10:27 AM IST
सेनानिवृत्त लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल आरएन सिंह
सेनानिवृत्त लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल आरएन सिंह - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
राहुल गांधी लगातार केंद्र सरकार पर भारत-चीन सीमा विवाद को लेकर निशाना साध रहे हैं। उनका कहना है कि सरकार देश को बताए कि चीनी सैनिक लद्दाख में घुसे या नहीं। अब इसपर सेनानिवृत्त लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल आरएन सिंह का कहना है कि एक समझदार व्यक्ति इस तरह के बयान नहीं दे सकता है।
सेनानिवृत्त लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल ने कहा, ‘उन्हें ऐसे सवाल नहीं करने चाहिए कि सरकार क्या कर रही है क्योंकि ये चीजें गुप्त हैं और इन्हें उजागर नहीं किया जा सकता है। उन्हें सरकार का समर्थन करना चाहिए था। एक समझदार व्यक्ति इस तरह का बयान कभी नहीं दे सकता।’
 
rahul gandhi india china border dispute line of actual control lt gen rn singh

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

