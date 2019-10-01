केरल: पिनराई विजयन से मिले राहुल गांधी, कई मुद्दों पर की बातचीत

Delhi: Congress leader & Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi meets Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Cochin House, says ,"We discussed issues of flood relief & rehabilitation efforts & the issue of night traffic ban on the forest stretch of NH-766, along with other general issues. " pic.twitter.com/QBSGPGogU4— ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2019
करतारपुर कॉरिडोर के उद्घाटन पर पाकिस्तान ने भारत के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह को न्योता भेजा है। लेकिन पीएम मोदी को उसने नहीं बुलाया। मनमोहन सिंह ने इससे इंकार कर पाकिस्तान की चाल को नाकाम कर दिया है।
1 अक्टूबर 2019