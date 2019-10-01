शहर चुनें

Rahul Gandhi met Pinarayi Vijayan at his residence, discuss flood relief and rehabilitation efforts

केरल: पिनराई विजयन से मिले राहुल गांधी, कई मुद्दों पर की बातचीत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोचीन Updated Tue, 01 Oct 2019 10:11 AM IST
राहुल गांधी-पिनराई विजयन
राहुल गांधी-पिनराई विजयन - फोटो : ANI
कांग्रेस नेता और वायनाड से सांसद राहुल गांधी ने मंगलवार को केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पीनराई विजयन से कोचीन स्थित उनके आवास पर मुलाकात की। दोनों नेताओं ने एनएच-766 पर लगने वाले रात्रि यातायात प्रतिबंध और प्रस्तावित वैकल्पिक मार्ग को लेकर चर्चा की। इसके अलावा राज्य में बाढ़ राहत और पुनर्वास के प्रयासों पर भी बातचीत की।
मुख्यमंत्री विजयन से मुलाकात करने के बाद राहुल गांधी ने कहा, 'हमने बाढ़ राहत और पुनर्वास प्रयासों के मुद्दों पर चर्चा की। इसके अलावा हमने अन्य सामान्य मुद्दों के साथ एनएच-766 के वन खंड पर रात्रि यातायात प्रतिबंध के मुद्दे पर बातचीत की।'


