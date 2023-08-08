Rahul Gandhi: सांसदी के बाद राहुल गांधी को वापस मिला उनका पुराना सरकारी बंगला; बोले- पूरा हिंदुस्तान मेरा घर

राहुल गांधी को उनका पुराना सरकारी आवास 12 तुगलक लेन का बंगला आवंटित कर दिया गया है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, कल लोकसभा की हाउस सीमिति ने राहुल गांधी की सदस्यता बहाल होने के बाद मंगलवार को उनको पुराना सरकारी आवास आवंटित कर दिया है। इस बीच राहुल गांधी असम कांग्रेस के नेताओं के साथ बैठक के लिए एआईसीसी मुख्यालय पहुंचे। जब कांग्रेस सांसद से अपना आधिकारिक आवास वापस पाने के बारे में पूछा गया तो उन्होंने कहा कि मेरा घर पूरा हिंदुस्तान है।

#WATCH | "Mera ghar poora Hindustan hai," says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi when asked for a reaction on media reports about getting back his official residence as an MP



He has arrived at the AICC Headquarters for a meeting with the leaders of Assam Congress.



नियम के मुताबिक, उन्हें टाइप-VII आवास आवंटित हो सकता है। दरअसल, वर्तमान में आठ तरह के सरकारी आवासों की श्रेणियां हैं यानी एक से आठ। केंद्रीय मंत्रियों को टाइप-VIII आवास मिलता है जो सबसे बड़ी श्रेणी है। टाइप-V और टाइप-VII आवास लोकसभा और राज्यसभा के सांसदों को आवंटित किए जाते हैं। बाकी अन्य श्रेणियों के आवास शासकीय कर्मियों को आवंटित किए जाते हैं। राहुल गांधी संसद में तीन बार कार्यकाल पूरा कर चुके हैं इसलिए वह टाइप-VII बंगले के लिए पात्र हैं।



27 मार्च को लोकसभा सचिवालय ने पूर्व कांग्रेस प्रमुख राहुल गांधी को 22 अप्रैल तक अपना आधिकारिक आवास खाली करने को कहा था। इसके बाद कांग्रेस नेता ने 22 अप्रैल को अपना आधिकारिक बंगला खाली कर दिया था। बंगला खाली करते वक्त उन्होंने कहा था कि यह सच बोलने के लिए चुकाई गई कीमत है। इसके बाद राहुल 10 जनपथ पर अपनी मां के आवास पर रहने आ गए। अभी भी वह अपनी मां के साथ रह रहे हैं।

2024 लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ पाएंगे?

