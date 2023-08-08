Rahul Gandhi: सांसदी के बाद राहुल गांधी को वापस मिला उनका पुराना सरकारी बंगला; बोले- पूरा हिंदुस्तान मेरा घर

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
राहुल गांधी को उनका पुराना सरकारी आवास 12 तुगलक लेन का बंगला आवंटित कर दिया गया है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, कल लोकसभा की हाउस सीमिति ने राहुल गांधी की सदस्यता बहाल होने के बाद मंगलवार को उनको पुराना सरकारी आवास आवंटित कर दिया है। इस बीच राहुल गांधी असम कांग्रेस के नेताओं के साथ बैठक के लिए एआईसीसी मुख्यालय पहुंचे। जब कांग्रेस सांसद से अपना आधिकारिक आवास वापस पाने के बारे में पूछा गया तो उन्होंने कहा कि मेरा घर पूरा हिंदुस्तान है।
#WATCH | "Mera ghar poora Hindustan hai," says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi when asked for a reaction on media reports about getting back his official residence as an MP
