कृषि कानून: कल सड़क पर उतरेंगे राहुल गांधी, विजय चौक से राष्ट्रपति भवन तक करेंगे मार्च

Rahul Gandhi will lead demonstration tomorrow at 10:45am from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan with Congress MPs. After that he & other senior leaders will meet the President of India & submit a memorandum containing 2 crore signatures for his intervention: Congress MP K Suresh pic.twitter.com/VG13mFaUGw

I could not understand what is 'black' in these farm laws. This 'tukde-tukde gang' is the one instigating and misleading the farmers. So far, no one could explain the 'black laws': Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra on Congress supporting farmers' agitation https://t.co/DTlrzNl8JC