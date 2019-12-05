शहर चुनें

प्याज पर बवाल: राहुल गांधी का सीतारमण पर वार, कहा- वित्त मंत्री का बयान अहंकारी 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 05 Dec 2019 08:42 PM IST
कांग्रेस नेता और वायनाड से सांसद राहुल गांधी ने वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण पर प्याज को लेकर निशाना साधा है। राहुल गांधी ने गुरुवार को केरल के मुक्कम में कहा कि भारत में अर्थव्यवस्था की स्थिति आज हर कोई जानता है। भारत की सबसे बड़ी ताकत जिसे यूपीए सरकार ने 10-15 साल में तैयार किया था वो बर्बाद हो चुकी है। 
राहुल ने कहा कि देश की वित्त मंत्री से प्याज की कीमतों के बारे में पूछा जाता है और वह अहंकार में जवाब देती हैं कि वह प्याज या लहसुन नहीं खातीं। उन्होंने कहा कि वित्त मंत्री का काम भारत को यह बताना नहीं है कि वह क्या खाती हैं। 

राहुल ने कहा, मामले की असलियत यह है कि उन्हें कुछ भी पता नहीं है कि क्या चल रहा है। मूल रूप से वह अक्षम हैं। इसके बाद राहुल गांधी ने कोझिकोड के पन्निकोड में एक कार्यक्रम में बच्चों से मुलाकात की।




 
rahul gandhi nirmala sitharaman onion price in india parliament
