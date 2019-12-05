प्याज पर बवाल: राहुल गांधी का सीतारमण पर वार, कहा- वित्त मंत्री का बयान अहंकारी 

Rahul Gandhi,Congress in Mukkam,Kerala:Finance Minister's job is not to tell India what she eats. And the fact of the matter is the she has no idea on what is going on. Basically she is incompetent. UPA believed in putting competent people in charge of the economy. https://t.co/L8B1AHrAzI— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019
Kerala: Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi interacts with children at an event in Pannikode, Kozhikode. pic.twitter.com/JcbWPelZqp— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
कर्नाटक में 15 विधानसभा सीटों के उपचुनाव के लिए मतदान खत्म हो गया है।
5 दिसंबर 2019