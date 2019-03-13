शहर चुनें

Rahul Gandhi as part of his campaign addresses hundreds of students in Chennai

वीडियोः चेन्नई में छात्राओं से रूबरू हुए कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष, एक से कहा- मुझे राहुल कहो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई, Updated Wed, 13 Mar 2019 08:55 PM IST
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने बुधवार को चेन्नई के स्टेला मेरिस कॉलेज में छात्राओं से संवाद किया। इस दौरान कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष अलग अंदाज में दिखे। यहां उन्होंने छात्राओं से वन टू वन संवाद किया। इस बीच, कार्यक्रम के दौरान एक छात्रा ने उनसे कुछ सवाल करने के लिए अपनी सीट से उठी। उसने माइक हाथ में लेकर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष को संबोधित करते हुए कहा- हाय सर। इस पर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि वह उन्हें सर नहीं बस राहुल कहें। राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि क्या आप मुझे राहुल बुला सकती हैं। इस तरह से मैं ज्यदा कंफर्टेबल महसूस करुंगा। इसके बाद छात्रा ने हाय राहुल कहकर अपने सवालों को दोहराया। 

वीडियोः
 
rahul gandhi congress chennai stella maris college tamil nadu stella maris lok sabha elections 2019
कुंभ के दौरान संगम में डुबकी लगाते पीएम मोदी
India News

तस्वीरें: प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने भी लगाई कुंभ में डुबकी, अब तक इन राजनीतिक हस्तियों ने किया स्नान

24 फरवरी 2019

Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India News

सऊदी प्रिंस से मिले पीएम मोदी, कहा- आतंकवाद से निपटना है तो जड़ पर करना होगा वार, पढ़िए 10 बातें...

20 फरवरी 2019

Pulwama terror attack: Country is in anger, see pictures 
India News

तस्वीरें: देशभर में गुस्सा, कहीं जला पाक का झंडा तो कहीं पड़े आतंकी मसूद को चप्पल

16 फरवरी 2019

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी
Rahul Gandhi in Chennai
Rahul Gandhi in Chennai
Rahul Gandhi in Chennai
