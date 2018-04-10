शहर चुनें

हिजबुल में शामिल हुआ बेटा, मां ने कहा- सरकार उसके खिलाफ जो चाहे वो करे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, असम Updated Tue, 10 Apr 2018 02:32 PM IST
हिजबुल मुजाहिद्दीन
हिजबुल मुजाहिद्दीन - फोटो : SELF
उत्तर पूर्व राज्य असम के गायब हुए युवा कमर उज जमां के आतंकी संगठन हिजबुल मुजाहिद्दीन में शामिल होने की खबर के बाद उसके परिवार वालों ने भी उससे नाता तोड़ लिया है। यहां तक की उसकी मां ने कहा है कि अगर वह सचमुच आतंकी संगठन हिजबुल मुजाहिद्दीन में शामिल हो चुका है तो सरकार जो भी चाहे उसके साथ सुलूक कर सकती है।
मां ने यह भी कहा है कि वह अपने बेटे के मृत शरीर को भी नहीं अपनाएगी। उसने कहा कि वह राष्ट्र के साथ है। उज जमां की मां ने शाहिरा खातून ने कहा कि जुलाई 2017 के बाद से ही उसके बारे में कोई सूचना नहीं है। हमारा उससे कोई संपर्क नहीं हो सका है। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर मेरा बेटा  ऐसी किसी भी संस्था से जुड़ा है तो सरकार उसे गोली मार सकती है। मुझे ऐसे बेटे की जरूरत नहीं है। 

असम पुलिस ने जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस से रिपोर्ट मांगी है कि पूर्वोत्तर राज्य का वह युवा जिसने घाटी के आतंकवादी संगठन हिजबुल मुजाहिदीन में शामिल हो गया है। पिछले दिनों उज जमा कि पिछले दिनों राइफल हाथ में लिए एक फोटो वायरल हुई थी। उज जमा के परिवार वालों ने उसे पहचान लिया है। परिवार वालों ने एफआईआर भी दर्ज की है। उज्मा असम के होजाई जिले का रहने वाला है और उसका किश्तवार में व्यवसाय है।

असम के डायरेक्टर जनरल ऑफ पुलिस मुकेश ने बताया कि असम पुलिस जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस के साथ मिलकर जांच कर रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि वह काम पर गया था लेकिन घर नहीं पहुंचा था। हम उसकी जांच कर रहे हैं।



 
hizbul mujahideen terrorist

