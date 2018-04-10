The government can do whatever it wants with him, if he has really joined it. I will not even accept his dead body. We are with the nation: Mother of Nagaon youth Qumer-Uz-Zaman on reports of him joining Hizbul-Mujahideen. #Assam pic.twitter.com/ixrRKYKcr6— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2018
सोशल मीडिया के जरिये विभिन्न संगठनों द्वारा आज बुलाए गए भारत बंद को देखते हुए केंद्र सरकार ने राज्यों को सतर्क कर दिया है। गृह मंत्रालय ने राज्यों को जारी एडवाइजरी में बंद के दौरान सुरक्षा कड़ी करने और हिंसा रोकने के निर्देश दिए हैं।
10 अप्रैल 2018