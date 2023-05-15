Pune: खड़कवासला बांध में डूबने से दो लड़कियों की मौत, स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से सात को बचाया गया

महाराष्ट्र के पुणे में मौजूद खड़कवासला बांध में दो लड़कियों के डूबने की खबर आई है। खबर के अनुसार, नौ लड़कियां तैरने के लिए बांध के पानी में उतरीं थी लेकिन डूबने लगीं। स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से सात लड़कियों को तो बचा लिया गया लेकिन दो लड़कियां पानी में डूब गईं।

#UPDATE | Maharashtra: Two girls who were missing after drowning in Khadakwasla dam in Pune district were found dead: Pune Rural Administration pic.twitter.com/NrCDqHBZCc

