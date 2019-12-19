शहर चुनें

भीमा कोरेगांव: पुणे पुलिस ने अदालत में आरोपियों के खिलाफ पेश किया आरोपों का मसौदा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पुणे Updated Thu, 19 Dec 2019 12:59 AM IST
पुणे पुलिस ने बुधवार को पुणे की सत्र अदालत में भीमा कोरेगांव मामले के सभी आरोपियों के खिलाफ आरोप मसौदा पेश किया। अरुण थॉमस फेरेरिया, रोना जैकब विल्सन, सुधीर प्रल्हाद धवले उन 19 आरोपियों में से हैं जिनके खिलाफ आरोप तय किए गए हैं।
एक जनवरी 2018 को भीमा-कोरेगांव लड़ाई की 200 वीं वर्षगांठ समारोह के दौरान हिंसा भड़क गई थी, जिसमें एक की मौत और कई लोग घायल हो गए थे। भीमा-कोरेगांव में झड़प के बाद जनवरी में राज्यव्यापी बंद के दौरान पुलिस ने 162 लोगों के खिलाफ 58 मामले दर्ज किए थे।
