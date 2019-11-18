शहर चुनें

स्वच्छता पर अनोखे तरीक से लोगों को जागरूक कर रहा पुणे का ये सफाई कर्मचारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पुणे Updated Mon, 18 Nov 2019 05:01 PM IST
महादेव जाधव
महादेव जाधव - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
पुणे नगर निगम के एक कर्मचारी ने स्वच्छता के बारे में लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए अनोखा तरीका निकाला है। नगर निगम में सफाई कर्मचारी के तौर पर काम करने वाले महादेव जाधव गानों का सहारा लेकर लोगों को जागरूक कर रहे हैं।
उनके गाने का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। जाधव ने स्वच्छता पर कई गाने कंपोज किए हैं, जो बॉलीवुड की धुनों पर आधारित हैं। रोज सुबह जब वो गीला और सूखा कचरा अलग करते हैं तब लोगों के बीच इन गानों को सुनाते हैं।
 




महादेव जाधव ने कहा कि किसी ने मुझे गाने के लिए नहीं कहा, मैं गाता हूं ताकि मैं लोगों तक पहुंच सकूं, सूखे और गीले कचरे के बारे में लोगों में जागरुकता पैदा कर सकूं। इस तरह निगम और लोग मिलकर इस समस्या का समाधान कर सकते हैं।
mahadev jadhav pune municipal corporation swachh bharat
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

