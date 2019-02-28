Liveएनएसए अजीत डोभाल ने की अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री से बात, जानें हर अपडेट
Sources: Indian High Commission in Pakistan last evening gave a demarche to Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs for immediate and safe return of Wing Commander Abhinandan. Similar Demarche was given to Pakistan's acting High Commissioner in New Delhi yesterday. pic.twitter.com/OSznWFajGB— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2019
Delhi: Union Cabinet meeting to be held later today at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2019
Sources: NSA Ajit Doval and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had a telephonic conversation late last night. Pompeo said that the US supported India’s decision to take action against JeM terror camp on Pakistani soil pic.twitter.com/9u5jx8GE9X— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2019
फातिमा भुट्टो ने न्यूयार्क टाइम्स के लेख में लिखा कि मैं और कई अन्य युवा पाकिस्तानी हमारे देश से आग्रह करते हैं कि शांति, मानवता और प्रतिष्ठा के प्रति हमारी प्रतिबद्धता के एक संकेत के तौर पर भारतीय पायलट को रिहा कर दिया जाए।
28 फरवरी 2019