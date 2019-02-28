शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
एनएसए अजीत डोभाल ने की अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री से बात, जानें हर अपडेट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 28 Feb 2019 09:30 AM IST
Pulwama Terror Attack: America Supports Indian Air strike, pakistan kept Abhinandan in its custody
अजीत डोभाल
खास बातें

  • अमेरिका, ब्रिटेन, फ्रांस ने मसूद अजहर को वैश्विक आतंकवादी की सूची में डालने के लिए नया प्रस्ताव पेश किया।
  • अमेरिका ने भारत, पाकिस्तान से तनाव कम करने के लिए कदम उठाने की अपील की।
  • सोशल मीडिया में शेयर किए जा रहे तीन विडियो में साफ नजर आ रहा है कि कैसे विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन कस्टडी में भी संतुलन बनाए हुए हैं।
  • जम्मू-कश्मीर में पाकिस्तान ने फिर तोड़ा सीजफायर, सुरक्षाबलों ने की जवाबी कार्रवाई।
  • भारत के सीमावर्ती इलाके में तीनों सेना अलर्ट।

लाइव अपडेट

09:40 AM, 28-Feb-2019
सूत्रों का कहना है कि पाकिस्तान में भारतीय उच्चायोग ने कल शाम को पाकिस्तान के विदेश मंत्रालय को आपत्ति पत्र दिया। जिससे कि विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन की तुरंत और सकुशल रिहाई हो सके। इसी तरह का आपत्ति पत्र नई दिल्ली स्थित पाकिस्तान के कार्यकारी उच्चायुक्त को भी दिया गया है। 
 
09:30 AM, 28-Feb-2019
आज दिल्ली के 7, लोक कल्याण मार्ग में केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक होगी।
 
09:28 AM, 28-Feb-2019
सूत्रों का कहना है कि राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार आजीत डोभाल ने अमेरिका के विदेश मंत्री माइक पॉम्पियों के साथ पिछली रात को फोन पर बात की है। पॉम्पियों का कहना है कि वह पाकिस्तानी जमीन पर मौजूद जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के आतंकी कैंप के खिलाफ उठाए गए भारत के निर्णय का समर्थन करता है।
 
09:20 AM, 28-Feb-2019
पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के बाद से ही भारत और पाकिस्तान के रिश्तों में तनाव बना हुआ है। मंगलवार तड़के भारतीय सेना ने पाकिस्तान की सरजमीं पर स्थित जैश-ए-मोहम्मद आतंकी संगठन के कैपों को नेस्तनाबूद कर दिया था। जिसके बाद पाकिस्तान ने भी जवाबी कार्रवाई की कोशिश की लेकिन वह इसमें नाकाम रहा। फिलहाल वायुसेना का एक विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन उसके कब्जे में है। जिसकी रिहाई की कोशिशें जारी हैं।
pulwama terror attack air strike indian air force abhinandan पुलवामा आतंकी हमला एयर स्ट्राइक
Indian Airforce
India News

बालाकोट: फैक्टरी में तैयार मानव बम भारत, अफगानिस्तान, ईरान और बलूचिस्तान में भेजे जाते थे

28 फरवरी 2019

सुषमा स्वराज (फाइल फोटो)
China

सुषमा ने जैश-ए-मोहम्मद की हकीकत सामने रखी तो चीन ने दिया पाकिस्तान को झटका

27 फरवरी 2019

Border
India News

राजस्थान से लगती भारत-पाक सीमा पर तीनों सेना ने कमर कसी, धारा 144 लागू

28 फरवरी 2019

kim-trump
World

वियतनाम में जहां अमेरिका ने बम गिराए थे वहीं मिले ट्रंप-किम, पहली बार साथ में डिनर भी किया 

28 फरवरी 2019

Narendra Modi
Delhi NCR

पीएम ने रात भर जागकर रखी एयर स्ट्राइक पर नजर, तभी किया आराम जब...

27 फरवरी 2019

Jaish Training Camp
India News

बालाकोट: जैश-ए-मोहम्मद कैंप की वो तस्वीरें जहां आतंकियों को दिया जाता था प्रशिक्षण

27 फरवरी 2019

PM Modi
India News

दो दशक बाद फिर राष्ट्रवाद के साये में होगा आम चुनाव, 1999 में वाजपेयी ने बचा ली थी सरकार

27 फरवरी 2019

Melvyn Mansell
Bizarre News

हर रात शख्स को लगता है जैसे मुंह में कुछ चल रहा है, बताई इसके पीछे की हैरान करने वाली सच्चाई

27 फरवरी 2019

मिराज-2000
Agra

आतंकियों को मार गिराने वाला मिराज-2000 एक्सप्रेसवे से भी भर चुका है उड़ान

27 फरवरी 2019

मिराज विमान
Jammu

जानिए भारतीय वायुसेना के मिराज-2000 विमान के बारे में सब कुछ, जिससे पीओके में की गई बमबारी

26 फरवरी 2019

Most Read

Fatima Bhutto
India News

पाकिस्तान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री की पोती ने की भारतीय पायलट की रिहाई की मांग

फातिमा भुट्टो ने न्यूयार्क टाइम्स के लेख में लिखा कि मैं और कई अन्य युवा पाकिस्तानी हमारे देश से आग्रह करते हैं कि शांति, मानवता और प्रतिष्ठा के प्रति हमारी प्रतिबद्धता के एक संकेत के तौर पर भारतीय पायलट को रिहा कर दिया जाए।

28 फरवरी 2019

इमरान खान
India News

इमरान खान के भाषण के बावजूद दोनों देशों के बीच बढ़ सकता है तनाव

28 फरवरी 2019

Mahasangram 2019 in Bareily, UP
India News

महासंग्राम 2019: उत्तर प्रदेश के बरेली में ये हैं चुनावी मुद्दे, लोगों ने रखी बेबाक राय

28 फरवरी 2019

modi-shah
India News

चुनावी हलचल: एक करोड़ लोगों से संवाद करेंगे प्रधानमंत्री, कांग्रेस की बैठक स्थगित

28 फरवरी 2019

Pakistan Jet entered India
India News

हाई अलर्ट: भारतीय सीमा में घुसे पाकिस्तानी जेट ने गिराया बम, भारत ने खदेड़कर मार गिराया

27 फरवरी 2019

India says to pakistan return the pilot safely
India News

पाकिस्तान को कड़ा संदेश और मौका देकर भारत ने कहा पायलट सुरक्षित लौटाओ

28 फरवरी 2019

Fighter jet of Indian Air Force is crashed in Badgaon
India News

जम्मू कश्मीर के बडगाम में वायुसेना का हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश, दोनों पायलट शहीद

27 फरवरी 2019

कैदी
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल सरकार ने पाकिस्तानी कैदियों को कड़ी सुरक्षा वाली बैरकों में भेजा  

28 फरवरी 2019

डेमो पिक
India News

भारत ने पाकिस्तान के फाइटर जेट एफ-16 को मार गिराया

27 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

पाकिस्तान ने भारतीय सीमा में गिराए बम, तनाव बढ़ा, जानिए 10 बड़ी बातें

27 फरवरी 2019

असम में योग गुरु रामदेव ने की शहीद के परिजनों से मुलाकात, दी ये मदद

पुलवामा हमले के बाद देश शहीदों के परिजनों के साथ खड़ा है। एक तरफ जहां सरकार शहीद परिजनों की मदद के लिए आगे आ रही है तो वहीं बाबा रामदेव ने भी असम के बक्सा के शहीद के घर का दौरा किया।

28 फरवरी 2019

जिनेवा संधि 2:14

इस संधि के तहत विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन को छोड़ने को मजबूर होगा पाकिस्तान

27 फरवरी 2019

राहुल गांधी 01:55

भारत-पाक के तनावपूर्ण माहौल पर राहुल गांधी का बयान

27 फरवरी 2019

समझौता एक्सप्रेस 1:28

भारत-पाकिस्तान के बीच चलने वाली समझौता एक्सप्रेस रोकी गई

27 फरवरी 2019

मिसाइल 2:12

जंग की सूरत में पाकिस्तान के दांत खट्टे कर देंगी ये मिसाइलें

27 फरवरी 2019

मसूद अजहर
World

भारत को मिला अमेरिका, ब्रिटेन और फ्रांस का साथ, यूएन में दिया मसूद को बैन करने का प्रस्ताव

28 फरवरी 2019

विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज
World

चीन में बोलीं स्वराज- जैश भारत पर हमले की योजना बना रहा था, तभी कार्रवाई की

27 फरवरी 2019

पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर में कार्रवाई
India News

पाक को पुलवामा का जवाब: सुबह 3.30 बजे थर्राया पीओके, 50 किमी अंदर घुस दागे 1000 किलो बम

26 फरवरी 2019

विजयलक्ष्मी
Gorakhpur

पुलवामा में शहीद जवान विजय कुमार की पत्नी ने एयर स्ट्राइक पर जताई खुशी, कहा- फौजी भाइयों का धन्यवाद

26 फरवरी 2019

विजय गोखले
India News

वायुसेना ने पाक स्थित आतंकी ठिकानों को किया तबाह, अतंरराष्ट्रीय बिरादरी को दी सूचना

26 फरवरी 2019

पाकिस्तानी संसद
World

पाकिस्तान में लगे इमरान खान शेम-शेम के नारे, विदेश मंत्री ने भारत को दी धमकी

26 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
