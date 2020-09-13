शहर चुनें
केंद्र में कांग्रेस आई और राहुल बने पीएम तो हम रद्द कर देंगे नीट परीक्षा : नारायणसामी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पुडुचेरी Updated Sun, 13 Sep 2020 10:18 PM IST
पुडुचेरी के मुख्यमंत्री नारायणसामी
पुडुचेरी के मुख्यमंत्री नारायणसामी - फोटो : फाइल

ख़बर सुनें
पुडुचेरी के मुख्यमंत्री वी नारायणसामी ने रविवार को कहा कि अगर प्रधानमंत्री राहुल गांधी की अगुवाई में केंद्र में कांग्रेस की सरकार बनती है तो हम नीट परीक्षा रद्द कर देंगे।  
neet exam v narayanasamy congress rahul gandhi puducherry cm

