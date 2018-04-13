शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Priyanka Gandhi lashes out on congress workers who were misbehaving with her

Video: इंडिया गेट पर देर रात प्रियंका गांधी से बदसलूकी, कार्यकर्ताओं पर भड़कीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 13 Apr 2018 08:11 AM IST
प्रियंका गांधी
प्रियंका गांधी
कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने गुरुवार देर रात इंडिया गेट पर कैंडल मार्च बुलाया था। इस दौरान उनकी बहन प्रियंका गांधी को भीड़ का सामना करना पड़ा। कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ताओं ने उनके साथ धक्का-मुक्की की। जिसके बाद प्रियंका ने कार्यकर्ताओं को जमकर फटकार लगाई। दरअसल हुआ कुछ यूं कि मार्च के दौरान प्रियंका को कार्यकर्ताओं ने घेर लिया था और वह बाहर नहीं निकल पा रही थीं। 
धक्का-मुक्की की वजह से प्रियंका डर गईं। गुस्से में आगबबूला होकर उन्होंने कार्यकर्ताओं से कहा कि कोई भी एक-दूसरे को धक्का नहीं मारेगा। आपको पता होना चाहिए कि आप किस वजह से यहां पर हैं। अगर आप ठीक तरह से व्यवहार नहीं कर सकते हैं तो घर चले जाइए। अब आप सभी लोग शांति से वहां तक चलिए। वीडियो में भी दिख रहा है कि कैसे डरी हुई प्रियंका कोहनी मारकर आगे बढ़ रही हैं।

यह कैंडल मार्च कांग्रेस मुख्यालय 24 अकबर रोड से शुरू होकर इंडिया गेट पर खत्म हुआ। कैंडल मार्च में कांग्रेस के बड़े नेताओं के साथ प्रियंका गांधी, रॉबर्ट वाड्रा ने भी शिरकत की। कांग्रेस की ओर से आयोजित कैंडल मार्च की पुलिस को देर शाम तक कोई सूचना नहीं थी। राहुल गांधी के ट्वीट के बाद बड़ी संख्या में पुलिस बल तैनात किया गया। गांधी ने रात को दस बजे ट्वीट करके कैंडल मार्च की घोषणा की और लोगों से शामिल होने की अपील की। 

राहुल ने लिखा कि लाखों भारतीयों की तरह मेरा हृदय भी दुखी है। महिलाओं के साथ जो हो रहा है भारत उसके साथ आगे नहीं बढ़ सकता है। उन्होंने आगे लिखा कि महिलाओं के खिलाफ हो रहे इस अपराध के विरोध में वह आधी रात को इंडिया गेट जा रहे हैं। इस अपील के बाद अशोक गहलोत, कपिल सिब्बल, अहमद पटेल, अजय माकन समेत अन्य बड़े नेता इसमें शामिल होने पहुंचे।
 

राहुल गांधी के मिडनाइट कैंडिल मार्च में प्रियंका गांधी से बदसलूकी

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने बीती रात इंडिया गेट पर मिडनाइट कैंडिल मार्च किया। इसी कैंडिल मार्च में उनकी बहन प्रियंका गांधी के साथ बदतमीजी हो गई। प्रियंका ने भीड़ के बीच से निकलने के बाद गुस्से में कहा कि जिसे धक्का मारना हो वो घर चला जाए।

13 अप्रैल 2018

सुरेंद्र सिंह सेंगर 3:06

2019 का लोकसभा चुनाव ‘भगवान बनाम इस्लाम’, बीजेपी विधायक का बयान

13 अप्रैल 2018

राहुल गांधी 3:53

आधी रात को राहुल गांधी का कैंडिल मार्च, निर्भया के माता-पिता के साथ पहुंचे इंडिया गेट

13 अप्रैल 2018

मोदी विरोध 3:13

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने किया डिफेंस एक्सपो 2018 का उद्घाटन, जानिए किस लिए स्थानीय दलों ने किया विरोध

12 अप्रैल 2018

india news 3:09

सुलझी 10वीं कक्षा के गणित पेपर लीक की गुत्थी, देखिए

12 अप्रैल 2018

