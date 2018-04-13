WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi gets angry at the candlelight march, says 'Nobody will push each other. You should know the reason for which you are here. If you cannot behave go home. Now, all of you will silently walk till there' pic.twitter.com/Hlu9cSKOJG— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2018
केंद्र सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से कहा है कि अनुसूचित जनजाति (अत्याचार निवारण) अधिनियम, 1989 पर उसके हालिया आदेश से देश को भारी नुकसान हुआ है। फैसले से देश में आक्रोश, बैचेनी का भाव पनपा है।
13 अप्रैल 2018