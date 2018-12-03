विज्ञापन

Priyanka Chopra is asthmatic and animal caring during Diwali, she wears masks in US to show pollution problems, but on her wedding, she wants us to inhale sulphates and monoxides for hours. She can afford to do it because she is a self dependent woman. Don’t troll her Hindu Males — Karl Maarx (@Karl_Maarx) December 2, 2018

#WATCH: Fireworks at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, after Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot as per Christian rituals. pic.twitter.com/XpzYtGZG2G — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2018

Ye Raha Video. 😂 Please RT Max pic.twitter.com/7NQ4eQJ9nQ — BALA (@erbmjha) December 1, 2018

Congratulations to @Cipla_Global for the groundbreaking invention.@priyankachopra had asthma since age of 5. Firecracker pollution on Diwali made her asthma worse, bt aftr using Cipla inhaler, her asthma got cured within a month, &now she is enjoying firecrackers on her wedding pic.twitter.com/iVxQtAaU4C — Neta Ji (@AapGhumaKeLeLo_) December 1, 2018

Hey @nickjonas first congratulations for your marriage. Now pls watch this carefully& explain how you subjected your asthametic wife to polluted atmos by having fireworks at wedding?

Your wife preaching Hindus to have crackerless diwali here👇

pic.twitter.com/UJ36Z8jMbI — Debjani Chatterjee 🇮🇳 (@devyanidilli) December 1, 2018

Only Diwali crackers produce pollution. Bursting crackers at a five star hotel on your wedding produces high amount of Oxygen which have health benefits for your body and also cures Asthama — Prakash Sharma (@prakasharma67) December 1, 2018

These crackers were only exploding ... The explosion was creating the pollution to get disbursed which we see as smoke... The crackers were smokeless...

Specially manufactured in USA for her marriage... May be😃 — Murali Krishna🇮🇳 (@MuralikrishnaE1) December 2, 2018

बॉलिवुड और हॉलिवुड अदाकारा प्रियंका चोपड़ा और अमेरिकी गायक-गीतकार निक जोनस शनिवार को शादी के बंधन में बंधे। इनकी शादी राजस्थान के जोधपुर में स्थित उम्मेद भवन पैलेस में संपन्न हुई। प्रियंका और निक के शादी के फोटो और वीडियो को भी सोशल मीडिया पर लोग खूब पसंद कर रहे हैं। लेकिन शादी के जश्न में हुई आतिशबाजी के कारण प्रियंका को ट्रोल किया जा रहा है। शादी के दौरान शाम के वक्त कई पटाखे फोड़े गए थे।सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर हुए शादी के फोटो और वीडियो की लोग खूब प्रशंसा कर रहे हैं। वहीं कुछ लोग ऐसे भी हैं जो शादी में पटाखे फोड़े जाने के कारण प्रियंका की निंदा कर रहे हैं।प्रियंका का एक वीडियो दिवाली के दौरान काफी वायरल हुआ था। जिसमें वह लोगों को नसीहत दे रही हैं कि पटाखे न फोड़ें और दुनिया को प्रदूषण मुक्त बनाने में अपना योगदान दें। इसी वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए ट्वीटर पर लोग प्रियंका को ढोंगी और पाखंडी कह रहे हैं। लोगों का कहना है कि जिस काम को न करने की वह लोगों को नसीहत दे रही थीं, अपनी बारी आने पर वही काम कर रही हैं।प्रियंका की शादी में चाहे संगीत की बात हो या मेहंदी की, सारी रस्मों में बॉलिवुड टच दिखा है। उन्होंने खुद को देसी लुक में दिखाने की पूरी कोशिश की। प्रियंका और निक के अलावा निक के भाई भी गाना गाया। वहीं उनकी भाभी और बहन परीनीती ने उनके लिए डांस किया।