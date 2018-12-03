शहर चुनें

India News

शादी में आतिशबाजी को लेकर ट्रोल हुईं प्रियंका, लोगों ने ये पुरानी वीडियो शेयर कर की निंदा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 03 Dec 2018 10:17 AM IST
प्रियंका और निक की शादी में आतिशबाजी
प्रियंका और निक की शादी में आतिशबाजी
ख़बर सुनें
बॉलिवुड और हॉलिवुड अदाकारा प्रियंका चोपड़ा और अमेरिकी गायक-गीतकार निक जोनस शनिवार को शादी के बंधन में बंधे। इनकी शादी राजस्थान के जोधपुर में स्थित उम्मेद भवन पैलेस में संपन्न हुई। प्रियंका और निक के शादी के फोटो और वीडियो को भी सोशल मीडिया पर लोग खूब पसंद कर रहे हैं। लेकिन शादी के जश्न में हुई आतिशबाजी के कारण प्रियंका को ट्रोल किया जा रहा है। शादी के दौरान शाम के वक्त कई पटाखे फोड़े गए थे। 
  सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर हुए शादी के फोटो और वीडियो की लोग खूब प्रशंसा कर रहे हैं। वहीं कुछ लोग ऐसे भी हैं जो शादी में पटाखे फोड़े जाने के कारण प्रियंका की निंदा कर रहे हैं।
  इसलिए लोगों ने की निंदा

प्रियंका का एक वीडियो दिवाली के दौरान काफी वायरल हुआ था। जिसमें वह लोगों को नसीहत दे रही हैं कि पटाखे न फोड़ें और दुनिया को प्रदूषण मुक्त बनाने में अपना योगदान दें। इसी वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए ट्वीटर पर लोग प्रियंका को ढोंगी और पाखंडी कह रहे हैं। लोगों का कहना है कि जिस काम को न करने की वह लोगों को नसीहत दे रही थीं, अपनी बारी आने पर वही काम कर रही हैं।

प्रियंका की शादी में चाहे संगीत की बात हो या मेहंदी की, सारी रस्मों में बॉलिवुड टच दिखा है। उन्होंने खुद को देसी लुक में दिखाने की पूरी कोशिश की। प्रियंका और निक के अलावा निक के भाई भी गाना गाया। वहीं उनकी भाभी और बहन परीनीती ने उनके लिए डांस किया।

देखिए किस तरह लोगों ने शादी में हुई आतिशबाजी के लिए प्रियंका की निंदा की-
         

मेरठ न्यूज
Meerut

मेरठ : इज्तमा में पहुंचने वालों का कांवड़ियों की तर्ज पर किया स्वागत, स्टेशन पर जुटी भारी भीड़

2 दिसंबर 2018

priyanka chopra nick jonas wedding nick jonas fireworks social media diwali pollution free diwali प्रियंका चोपड़ा निक जोनस ट्वीटर दिवाली
