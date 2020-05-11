शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Prime Minister Narendra Modi on National Technology Day

प्रौद्योगिकी दिवस पर बोले पीएम मोदी- हमें याद है 1998 में हमारे वैज्ञानिकों की असाधारण उपलब्धि

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 11 May 2020 08:22 AM IST
विज्ञापन
पीएम मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
पीएम मोदी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
अज प्रौद्योगिकी दिवस है। इसपर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि राष्ट्रीय प्रौद्योगिकी दिवस पर, हमारा राष्ट्र उन सभी को सलाम करता है जो दूसरों के जीवन में सकारात्मक अंतर लाने के लिए प्रौद्योगिकी का लाभ उठा रहे हैं। हमें 1998 में इस दिन हमारे वैज्ञानिकों की असाधारण उपलब्धि याद है। यह भारत के इतिहास में एक ऐतिहासिक क्षण था।
विज्ञापन


आज दुनिया को कोविड-19 से मुक्त बनाने के प्रयासों में तकनीक काफी मदद कर रही है। मैं कोरोना वायरस को हराने के तरीकों पर अनुसंधान और नवाचार में सबसे आगे खड़े रहकर काम करने वालों को सलाम करता हूं। स्वस्थ और बेहतर ग्रह बनाने के लिए हम तकनीक का इस्तेमाल करते रहें।
Crack करें NEET-JEE | घर बैठे लें कोटा की फैकल्टी से कोचिंग, अभी रजिस्टर करें और पाएं 2000 रुपये की छूट | कूपन कोड - WEB2000
Click here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
narendra modi national technology day technology coronavirus

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

लंदन में लॉकडाउन के दौरान घरों से बाहर निकले साइकल सवार।
World

‘हर्ड इम्युनिटी’ भी संक्रमण रोकने की गारंटी नहीं, यह है वजह

11 मई 2020

सदाशिव अमरापुरकर
Bollywood

फिल्मों में इस खलनायक के आगे हीरो भी लगते थे फीके, आज भी लोगों को याद है इनकी अदाकारी

11 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
भारतीय रेलवे
India News

खुशखबर: कल से 15 शहरों के लिए चलेंगी 30 एसी ट्रेनें, टिकट बुकिंग आज से शुरू

11 मई 2020

सलमान खान
Bollywood

लॉकडाउन में सलमान खान को याद आया पुराना वक्त, बोले- फिल्में पिटती रहीं लेकिन मैं रुका नहीं

10 मई 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bilaspur

Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh: एक दिन में छह कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस, 58 पहुंचा आंकड़ा

10 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
दावा है कि जल नेती करना भी कोरोना से बचाव में कारगर हो सकता है। 
Health & Fitness

दावा: कोरोना वायरस को फेफड़े तक पहुंचने से रोकेगी ये थेरेपी, घर में करें ये दो काम

10 मई 2020

कोरोना वायरस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

Covid 19 Bulletin: चलेंगी ट्रेन, उद्योगों को खोलने के लिए जारी दिशा-निर्देश, जानिए दिन भर की पांच बड़ी खबरें

10 मई 2020

बॉयज लॉकर रूम मामला
Delhi NCR

बॉयज लॉकर रूम केस में हुआ सनसनीखेज खुलासा, लड़के नहीं, लड़की ने की थी गैंगरेप की बात

10 मई 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

डॉक्टर पति के ठीक एक माह बाद शिक्षिका की भी कोरोना से मौत, परिवार में अब सिर्फ दो बेटे बचे

10 मई 2020

NSG
India News

कमांडो टीम पर कोरोना वायरस का साया, NSG का मेडिकल स्टाफ हुआ संक्रमित

10 मई 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited