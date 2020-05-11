प्रौद्योगिकी दिवस पर बोले पीएम मोदी- हमें याद है 1998 में हमारे वैज्ञानिकों की असाधारण उपलब्धि

Today, technology is helping many in the efforts to make the world free from COVID-19. I salute all those at the forefront of research and innovation on ways to defeat Coronavirus. May we keep harnessing technology in order to create a healthier and better planet: PM Modi https://t.co/n0CgiDpZsw— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.