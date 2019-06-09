शहर चुनें

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Tirupati for the visit of Lord Venkateswara

भगवान वेंकटेश्वर के दर्शन के लिये तिरुपति पहुंचे प्रधानमंत्री मोदी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, तिरुपति Updated Sun, 09 Jun 2019 07:52 PM IST
तिरुपति पहुंचे प्रधानमंत्री मोदी
तिरुपति पहुंचे प्रधानमंत्री मोदी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी भगवान वेंकटेश्वर के दर्शन के लिये रविवार शाम तिरुपति मंदिर पहुंचे। आंध्र प्रदेश के राज्यपाल ई एस एल नरसिम्हन, मुख्यमंत्री जगन मोहन रेड्डी, केंद्रीय गृह राज्य मंत्री जी किशन रेड्डी और अन्य ने कोलंबो से यहां पहुंचे प्रधानमंत्री का रेनीगुंता में तिरुपति हवाई अड्डे पर स्वागत किया। 
इसके बाद प्रधानमंत्री भाजपा द्वारा आयोजित की गई धन्यवाद बैठक को संबोधित करने रेनीगुंता में इलैक्ट्रॉनिक्स पार्क पहुंचे। मोदी शाम में तिरुमला पहाड़ी पर स्थित मंदिर में जाएंगे और भगवान वेंकटेश्वर की पूजा-अर्चना करेंगे। वह रात आठ बजकर 15 मिनट पर नई दिल्ली के लिये रवाना होंगे।

narendra modi tirupati temple lord venkateswara andhra pradesh
