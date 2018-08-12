शहर चुनें

Price of petrol and diesel again increased, Reached record high

फिर उछले पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम, रिकॉर्ड ऊंचाई पर पहुंचे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 12 Aug 2018 04:46 AM IST
लगातार दूसरे दिन सरकारी तेल कंपनियों ने उपभोक्ताओं को झटका देते हुए शनिवार को फिर से पेट्रोल-डीजल के दामों में बढ़ोतरी कर दी। शुक्रवार को ही तेल के दाम 29 मई के बाद सबसे ऊंचाई पर पहुंच गए थे, लेकिन शनिवार को भी पेट्रोल में 10 पैसे और डीजल के भाव में 14 पैसे प्रति लीटर की बढ़ोतरी कर दी गई।
शनिवार सुबह 6 बजे से दिल्ली में पेट्रोल 77.23 रुपये प्रति लीटर और डीजल 68.71 रुपये प्रति लीटर बिका। अन्य महानगरों में मुंबई में पेट्रोल 84.67 रुपये, जबकि डीजल 72.94 रुपये प्रति लीटर रहा।

कोलकाता और चेन्नई में पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम क्रमश: 80.18 रुपये-71.55 रुपये और 80.23 रुपये-72.57 रुपये प्रति लीटर रहे। इससे पहले 29 मई को पेट्रोल 78.43 रुपये प्रति लीटर और डीजल 69.30 रुपये प्रति लीटर तक पहुंच गया था। 




