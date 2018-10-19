शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
आरएसएस के कार्यक्रम में हर्ष फायरिंग के दौरान पत्रकार को लगी गोली, हालत गंभीर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हाथरस Updated Fri, 19 Oct 2018 10:12 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
बागला स्कूल में आरएसएस के शस्त्र पूजन कार्यक्रम में हर्ष फायरिंग के दौरान एक प्रेस फोटोग्राफर को गोली लग गई है। उसकी हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है। पत्रकार को गोली लगने का बाद कार्यक्रम में अफरा-तफरी का माहौल पैदा हो गया। घायल पत्रकार को उपचार के लिए अलीगढ़ भेजा गया है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
