Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on the occasion of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba. May these festivals bring happiness & strengthen the bonds of fraternity among people in various regions of our country #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 18, 2018
नव संवत्सर और नवरात्रि की सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। विक्रम संवत 2075 सबके जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि और अच्छा स्वास्थ्य लेकर लाए।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 18, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
साल 2003 में अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के खिलाफ कांग्रेस अविश्वास प्रस्ताव लेकर आई थी।
18 मार्च 2018