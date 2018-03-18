शहर चुनें

आज से शुरू हुआ हिंदू नववर्ष, राष्ट्रपति कोविंद और पीएम मोदी ने दी बधाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 18 Mar 2018 10:23 AM IST
President Ramnath Kovind, PM Modi extend New Year greetings to nation
पूरे देश में हिंदू नववर्ष धूमधाम से मनाया जा रहा है। इस मौके पर राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने रविवार को पूरे देश को बधाई दी। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया कि पूरे देश को चैत्र शुक्ल, उगडी, गुडी पड़वा, चेटी चंद, नवराह और सजीबू चेईराओवा की बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएं। 
कोविंद ने कहा कि ये त्योहार पूरे देश के लोगों की जिंदगी खुशियों से भर दे। वहीं पीएम मोदी ने भी इस मौके पर पूरे देश को बधाई दी है। उन्होंने कहा कि पूरा देश नया साल मना रहा है, मैं पूरे देश को इस शुभ अवसर पर बधाइयां देता हूं। नया साल आप सभी के लिए शुभ हो। 

पीएम मोदी ने मणिपुर के लोगों को सजीबू चेईराओवा, महाराष्ट्र के लोगों को गुडी पड़वा और दक्षिण  भारत के लोगों को उगड़ी की बधाई दी। हिंदू कैलेंडर के मुताबिक आज देश कई त्योहार मना रहा है।
 

 

 

