 राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद कल चार दिवसीय दौरे पर दीव जाएंगे 

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Diu from Dec 25 to 28. On Dec 25, the President will inaugurate the Jalandhar Circuit House. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various developmental projects on Dec 26. On Dec 27, he will visit the Diu Fort.
