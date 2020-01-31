शहर चुनें

संसद के सेंट्रल हॉल में राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद का संबोधन आज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 31 Jan 2020 03:12 AM IST
राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद(फाइल फोटो)
राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद(फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद आज सुबह 11 बजे  संसद के सेंट्रल हॉल में अपना संबोधन देंगे। वहीं उपराष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू भी आज अपने आवास पर राज्यसभा के नेताओं की बैठक की अध्यक्षता करेंगे।
 
ram nath kovind president of india
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

