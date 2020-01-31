संसद के सेंट्रल हॉल में राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद का संबोधन आज

राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद आज सुबह 11 बजे संसद के सेंट्रल हॉल में अपना संबोधन देंगे। वहीं उपराष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू भी आज अपने आवास पर राज्यसभा के नेताओं की बैठक की अध्यक्षता करेंगे।

President Ram Nath Kovind to deliver a speech in the Central Hall of Parliament at 11 am tomorrow. (File pic) #BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/Ipb8xl86vl