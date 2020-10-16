शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   President Ram Nath Kovind holds discussions with the President of Turkmenistan

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने तुर्कमेनिस्तान के राष्ट्रपति से फोन पर की बातचीत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 16 Oct 2020 05:19 AM IST
President of India Ram Nath Kovind
President of India Ram Nath Kovind - फोटो : President of India

ख़बर सुनें

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने बृहस्पतिवार को तुर्कमेनिस्तान के राष्ट्रपति गुरबांगुली बर्दीमुहमेदोव से फोन पर बात की। राष्ट्रपति भवन की ओर से जारी विज्ञप्ति में कहा गया है कि दोनों नेताओं ने द्विपक्षीय ऐतिहासिक और सभ्यता से जुड़े रिश्ते को स्वीकार किया। उन्होंने विभिन्न क्षेत्रों, खासकर दवा के क्षेत्र में निरंतर सहयोग की सराहना की। कोविंद ने सुखद आदान-प्रदान और भारत के साथ द्विपक्षीय रिश्तों की मजबूती के लिए निजी प्रतिबद्धता दिखाने के लिए बर्दीमुहमेदोव का धन्यवाद किया।

 

india news national ramnath kovind corona vaccine telephonic talk gurbanguly bardimuhamedov india turkmenistan relations

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

