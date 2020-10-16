राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने तुर्कमेनिस्तान के राष्ट्रपति से फोन पर की बातचीत

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने बृहस्पतिवार को तुर्कमेनिस्तान के राष्ट्रपति गुरबांगुली बर्दीमुहमेदोव से फोन पर बात की। राष्ट्रपति भवन की ओर से जारी विज्ञप्ति में कहा गया है कि दोनों नेताओं ने द्विपक्षीय ऐतिहासिक और सभ्यता से जुड़े रिश्ते को स्वीकार किया। उन्होंने विभिन्न क्षेत्रों, खासकर दवा के क्षेत्र में निरंतर सहयोग की सराहना की। कोविंद ने सुखद आदान-प्रदान और भारत के साथ द्विपक्षीय रिश्तों की मजबूती के लिए निजी प्रतिबद्धता दिखाने के लिए बर्दीमुहमेदोव का धन्यवाद किया।

President Ram Nath Kovind, received a telephone call today from Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The leaders acknowledged warm & cordial relations between the two countries underpinned by historical and civilizational links: President's Secretariat