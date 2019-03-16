शहर चुनें

President Ram Nath Kovind confers Padma awards in Rashtrapati Bhawan

राष्ट्रपति कोविंद ने बछेंद्री पाल से लेकर महाशय गुलाटी को किया पद्म पुरस्कार से सम्मानित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 16 Mar 2019 11:04 AM IST
पद्म पुरस्कार लेती हस्तियां
पद्म पुरस्कार लेती हस्तियां - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने आज राष्ट्रपति भलव में आयोजित एक विशेष कार्यक्रम के तहत प्रतिष्ठित व्यक्तियों को पद्म पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया। इस साल 112 हस्तियों को पद्म पुरस्कारों के लिए चुना गया था। जिसकी घोषणा गणतंत्र दिवस पर हुई थी। इससे पहले 11 मार्च को राष्ट्रपति ने एक पद्म विभूषण, आठ पद्म और 46 पद्मश्री पुरस्कार दिए थे।
राष्ट्रपति ने लोकगायिका तीजन बाई को पद्म विभूषण सम्मान से सम्मानित किया। भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संस्थान के वैज्ञानिक नंबी नारायण को राष्ट्रपति ने पद्म भूषण से सम्मानित किया। एमडीएच कंपनी के सीईओ महाशय धर्मपाल गुलाटी को राष्ट्रपति ने व्यापार और उद्योग- खाद्य प्रसंस्करण के क्षेत्र में काम करने के लिए पद्म भूषण से सम्मानित किया।


padma awards ramnath kovind mahashay dharampal gulati teejan bai gautam ganbhir पद्म पुरस्कार रामनाथ कोविंद
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

मसूद अजहर
World

चीन के वीटो के बावजूद मसूद अजहर घोषित किया जा सकता है अंतरराष्ट्रीय आतंकी, ये हैं विकल्प

15 मार्च 2019

हादसे के बाद घटनास्थल की तस्वीर
India News

आखिर मुंबई को और कितने हादसों का इंतजार है?

14 मार्च 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

1994 में देवंबद, लखनऊ जाने से पहले दिल्ली के पॉश होटलों में रहा था मसूद अजहर

15 मार्च 2019

भारत-ब्रिटेन
World

पीएचडी धारकों के लिए ब्रिटेन ने खोले दरवाजे, भारतीयों को होगा फायदा

15 मार्च 2019

शिवइंदर मोहन सिंह और मलविंदर मोहन सिंह
India News

रेनबैक्सी विवाद : सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सिंह भाइयों से पूछा, कैसे चुकाओगे 3500 करोड़ रुपये

15 मार्च 2019

इमरान खान
India News

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर मामले में इमरान खान ने दिखाया गिरगिटिया रंग

15 मार्च 2019

बम चक्रवात
World

अमेरिका में 'बम चक्रवात': बर्फ के साथ तेज हवाएं जारी, 1339 उड़ानें रद्द 

14 मार्च 2019

मसूद अजहर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

#BoycottChina : मसूद पर चीन के वीटो के खिलाफ लोग इस तरह निकाल रहे गुस्सा

14 मार्च 2019

कांग्रेस बूथ सम्मेलन में राहुल गांधी
India News

सात राज्यों के अलावा बड़े दल से चुनावी गठबंधन नहीं चाहते राहुल गांधी

14 मार्च 2019

supreme court
India News

मृत्युदंड तभी सुनाएं, जब उम्रकैद की सजा भी लगे कम : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

14 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

पीएम मोदी ने शुरू किया 'मैं भी चौकीदार' अभियान, लोकसभा चुनाव प्रचार का फूंका बिगुल

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मैं भी चौकीदार अभियान शुरू किया किया है। पीएम ने एक वीडियो ट्वीट किया है जिसमे उन्होंने मैं भी चौकीदार अभियान के साथ लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के लिए भाजपा के अभियान की शुरुआत की है।

16 मार्च 2019

India News

निकोबार द्वीप में भूकंप से दहशत, रिक्टर स्केल पर 4.7 मापी गई तीव्रता

16 मार्च 2019

अमित शाह-राहुल गांधी
India News

अमित शाह ने कांग्रेस से पूछा- 2010 में आतंकियों को क्यों छोड़ा, एक पठानकोट हमले का हैंडलर बना

16 मार्च 2019

lok sabha elections 2019: live Political updates about Narendra Modi, Rahul gandhi, Amit shah
India News

चुनावी हलचल Live: प्रियंका के यूपी दौरे पर संशय, बोले राज बब्बर- रूपरेखा हो रही है तैयार

16 मार्च 2019

जेट एयरवेज
India News

नहीं मिल रहा वेतन, जेट एयरवेज के पायलटों ने सरकार से की यह अपील

16 मार्च 2019

भारतीय तटरक्षक बल ने जहाज में लगी आग को बुझाया
India News

भारतीय तटरक्षक बल ने बुझाई जहाज में लगी आग, सवार थे 30 नाविक और 16 वैज्ञानिक

16 मार्च 2019

supreme court (File)
India News

भारतीय मुसलमानों को पाकिस्तान भेजने की मांग वाली याचिका खारिज

16 मार्च 2019

aam chunav 2019: What does want the people of Prayagraj in lok sabha elections
India News

लोकसभा का महासंग्राम : इस चुनाव में क्या चाहते हैं प्रयागराज के युवा, क्या हैं उनकी मांग

16 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश में सुरक्षाबलों और नक्सलियों के बीच मुठभेड़, 2 नक्सली ढेर

16 मार्च 2019

These news all day long, Every Update on AmarUjala dot com
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

16 मार्च 2019

रक्षा मंत्रालय ने सेना को नई ताकत देने का बनाया प्लान, मिलेगा ये हथियार

पाकिस्तान के साथ तनाव बढ़ने के बीच रक्षा मंत्रालय ने सेना को नई ताकत देने का प्लान बनाया है। रक्षा मंत्रालय ने सेना को लिए 10 लाख मल्टी-मोड हैंड ग्रेनेड खरीदने की योजना बनाई है।

16 मार्च 2019

rahul 1:01

टॉम वडक्कन के बीजेपी में शामिल होने पर राहुल गांधी ने दिया ये बयान

15 मार्च 2019

चुनाव 01:40

चुनाव आयोग ने लॉन्च किया मोबाइल एप, घर बैठे आवेदन कर सकते हैं वोटर आईडी कार्ड

15 मार्च 2019

interview 3:56

दिल्ली की झुग्गी से मुंबई MTV स्टूडियो तक इस शख्स ने बनाई पहचान, आज लोगों के लिए हैं मार्गदर्शक

15 मार्च 2019

उमा भारती 1:08

लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले उमा भारती ने बीएसपी प्रमुख मायावती को दी ये सलाह

15 मार्च 2019

केएन गोविंदाचार्य (फाइल)
India News

केएन गोविंदाचार्य ने याद दिलाए वो दिन, जब आडवाणी के पास नहीं थे पोस्टर लगाने के पैसे

16 मार्च 2019

shashi tharoor
India News

केरल में कांग्रेस को बड़ा झटका, वडक्कन के बाद शशि थरूर के चाचा-चाची हुए भाजपा में शामिल

16 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: 50 हजार से ज्यादा की नकदी का हिसाब मांगेगा आयकर विभाग

16 मार्च 2019

क्लाइमेट स्ट्राइक में शामिल बच्चे
India News

क्लाइमेट स्ट्राइक: 106 देशों के लाखों बच्चे हड़ताल पर, कोशिश...अपना भविष्य बचाने की

16 मार्च 2019

Lok Sabha Cunav 2019:know about the mood of Hathras peoples in lok sabha elections
India News

लोकसभा का महासंग्राम : लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 में नेताओं से क्या चाहती है हाथरस की जनता

16 मार्च 2019

रेशमा पटेल का भाजपा से इस्तीफा
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: गुजरात भाजपा नेता रेशमा पटेल का इस्तीफा, पार्टी को बताया 'मार्केटिंग कंपनी'

16 मार्च 2019

