Home ›   India News ›   President Ram Nath Kovind confers National Teachers Awards 2020 in a virtual ceremony.

National Teachers' Awards 2020: राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद ने आभासी समारोह में 47 लोगों को राष्ट्रीय शिक्षक पुरस्कार प्रदान किया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 05 Sep 2020 12:17 PM IST
National Teachers' Awards 2020
National Teachers' Awards 2020 - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
शिक्षक दिवस के मौके पर शनिवार को राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद ने दिल्ली में एक आभासी समारोह में राष्ट्रीय शिक्षक पुरस्कार 2020 प्रदान किया। यह पुरस्कार 47 विजेताओं को दिया गया जिसमें से 18 महिलाएं हैं।
national teachers awards 2020 teachers' day teachers day happy teachers day 2020 president ram nath kovind

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

