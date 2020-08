पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी की हालत अब भी नाजुक, अस्पताल ने दी जानकारी

With All Your Prayers , My Father is haemodynamically stable now . I request everyone to continue with your prayers & good wishes for his speedy recovery . Thank You 🙏 #PranabMukherjee

Last year 8August was 1 of d happiest day 4 me as my dad received Bharat Ratna.Exactly a year later on 10Aug he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best 4 him & give me strength 2 accept both joys & sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all 4 their concerns🙏