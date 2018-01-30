अपना शहर चुनें

नगालैंड के राजनीतिक दलों ने किया चुनाव बॉयकाट का फैसला

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, कोहिमा Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 03:00 AM IST
पूर्वोत्तर राज्य नगालैंड में सत्तारूढ़ नागा पीपुल्स फ्रंट (एनपीएफ) समेत 11 राजनीतिक दलों ने एक अप्रत्याशित फैसले में अगले महीने की 27 तारीख को होने वाले विधानसभा चुनावों में पार्टी के टिकट नहीं बांटने और परचा दाखिल नहीं करने का संकल्प लिया है। राजधानी कोहिमा में सोमवार को नागालैंड ट्राइबल होहो और नागरिक संगठनों और विभिन्न राजनीतिक दलों के बीच हुई बैठक के बाद यह फैसला किया गया।

बैठक के बाद 11 राजनीतिक दलों की ओर से हस्ताक्षरित साझा घोषणापत्र में कहा गया है कि आम लोगों की भावनाओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए टिकट नहीं बांटने और परचा दाखिल नहीं करने का फैसला किया गया है। इस घोषणापत्र पर एनपीएफ के अलावा कांग्रेस, यूनाइटेड नागा डेमोक्रेटिक पार्टी (यूएनडीपी), नगालैंड कांग्रेस, आप, भाजपा, नेशनल डेमोक्रेटिक पॉलीटिकल पार्टी, एनसीपी, लोक जनशक्ति पार्टी, जद (यू) और नेशनल पीपुल्स पार्टी के प्रतिनिधियों के हस्ताक्षर हैं।

ध्यान रहे कि विभिन्न नगा संगठन राज्य में दशकों पुरानी नगा समस्या का समाधान नहीं होने तक चुनाव टालने की मांग कर रहे हैं। इन संगठनों ने ‘साल्यूशन बिफोर इलेक्शन’ यानी चुनाव से पहले समाधान का नारा दिया है। 
nagaland assembly election political parties boycott

