केरल: राज भवन की ओर जा रहे आक्रोशित यूथ कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं पर पुलिस ने चलाई वाटर कैनन

बता दें कि इन कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर हजारों किसान विरोध-प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार विधानसभा का विशेष सत्र बुलाने के संबंध में सोमवार को राज्य मंत्रिमंडल में लिए गए फैसले को राज्यपाल के समक्ष भेजने के बाद आरिफ मोहम्मद खान ने इसकी तात्कालिकता पर स्पष्टीकरण मांगा था और मुख्यमंत्री ने उन्हें इसका जवाब दिया था।
Thiruvananthapuram: Police use water cannon against Youth Congress workers who were marching towards Kerala Raj Bhavan against Governor's decision to deny permission for special Assembly session today.
The session was intended to discuss & pass a resolution against Farm bills. pic.twitter.com/Oi3kv9VTXl— ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.