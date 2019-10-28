केरल: पॉक्सो कोर्ट ने सबूत के अभाव में तीन आरोपियो को किया बरी

Kerala: Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court acquitted 3 accused in alleged suicide case of 2 minors in Palakkad,citing lack of evidence. In Jan 2017,a 13-year-old was found hanging in her house&2 months later her 9-year-old sister allegedly committed suicide— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2019
ओडिशा के एक जिलाधिकारी ने जादू-टोना और अंधविश्वास से जुड़ी प्रथाओं से उबारने और लोगों के बीच जागरुकता पैदा करने के लिए रोचक पहल शुरू की है। इसके तहत जो व्यक्ति भूतों के अस्तित्व को साबित कर देगा, उसे 50 हजार रुपये का इनाम दिए जाने की घोषणा की गई है।
28 अक्टूबर 2019