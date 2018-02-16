अपना शहर चुनें

Pnb scam will go up to Rs 30,000 Crore says congress leader Randeep Surjewala

कांग्रेस ने कहा- 30 हजार करोड़ से ज्यादा का है PNB फ्रॉड, भाजपा का पलटवार- UPA राज का है घोटाला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 16 Feb 2018 05:25 PM IST
Pnb scam will go up to Rs 30,000 Crore says congress leader Randeep Surjewala
पंजाब नेशनल बैंक फ्रॉड मामले में कांग्रेस ने शुक्रवार को एक बड़ा दावा किया है। कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर कहा है कि 'यह घोटला 30 हजार करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का है। यही नहीं इससे अब तक 7000 हजार करोड़ के शेयर गिर चुके हैं।'

उन्होंने आगे बताया 'पीएनबी शेयर में सरकार का हिस्सा 57 फीसदी है। भारतीय प्रतिभूति एवं विनिमय बोर्ड (सेबी) ने माना है कि मामले में अबतक 293 लैटर ऑफ अंडरटेकिंग (LOU) जारी किए जा चुके थे। सरकार को इस घोटाले की जानकारी मई 2015 से ही थी।'

कांग्रेस के दावे पर भाजपा ने पलटवार करते हुए इसे एकबार फिर से यूपीए सरकार के कार्यकाल का घोटाला करार दिया।

एचआरडी मिनिस्टर प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने कहा कि 'घोटाला 2011 से चल रहा था। यूपीए के दौरान घोटाले की भनक क्यों नहीं लगी। एनडीए की चौकसी के बाद मामला पूरी तरह सामने आया।'

हालांकि उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि 'ये बैंक का घोटाला है सरकार का नहीं। बैंक और सरकार के घोटाले में फर्क समझें। बैंक ने गलत कर्ज दिया लेकिन सरकार ने अपनी जगह सही कार्रवाई की है।' 
 

गौरतलब है कि कारोबारी नीरव मोदी पर करीब 114 अरब रुपये के घोटाले का आरोप लगा है और बताया जा रहा है कि 17 बैंकों में लगभग 3 हजार करोड़ रुपये का और भी घपला किया गया है। जांच एजेंसियों को आशंका है कि इन रुपयों का इस्तेमाल मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग के लिए किया गया होगा। 
