Passport authority suspended my passport. Meanwhile, you asked me to join probe. Wrote to Passport authority requesting it to provide me reasons of suspension & proposed revocation. Surprisingly, within minutes of my reply,authority revoked my passport: #NiravModi in e-mail to ED— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
सीपीआई(एम) के पार्टी महासचिव सीताराम येचुरी ने कहा कि त्रिपुरा विधानसभा चुनाव में पार्टी के खराब प्रदर्शन की समीक्षा की जाएगी।
3 मार्च 2018