चोरी और सीनाजोरीः नीरव मोदी ने कहा- मेरा पासपोर्ट निरस्त क्यों किया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 03 Mar 2018 05:10 PM IST
pnb fraud case Nirav Modi e-mail to ED and asked way Passport authority suspended my passport
पंजाब नेशनल बैंक से अरबों रुपये का लोन लेकर फरार हुए नीरव मोदी की अकड़ जस की तस बनी हुई है। प्रवर्तन निदेशालय को भेजे ईमेल में उसने लिखा है कि ईडी ने उसे जांच के लिए बुलाया है। लेकिन पासपोर्ट अथॉरिटी ने पासपोर्ट रद्द कर दिया है। अब ऐसे में जांच के लिए वह कैसे आएगा। 'सबसे पहले अथॉरिटी को यह बताना होगा कि मेरा पासपोर्ट क्यों रद्द किया गया है।'
नीरव का आरोप है कि जिस तेजी से उसके खिलाफ एक्शन लिया गया है, उससे यह तय है कि उसके खिलाफ फैसला पहले ही ले लिया गया है। पासपोर्ट रद्द करना भी इसी कड़ी का हिस्सा है। नीरव ने यह भी कहा कि उससे बिना बात किये जांच एजेंसियों ने एकतरफा फैसला लिया है।


वहीं नीरव के वकील विजय अग्रवाल का कहना है कि उन्हें अभी तक पासपोर्ट रद्द करने संबंधी कागजात नहीं मिले हैं। जैसे ही दस्तावेज उन्हें सौंपे जाएंगे वो ईडी के फैसले के खिलाफ हाइकोर्ट जाएंगे।
 

बता दें कि नीरव मोदी और उसके मामा मेहुल चोकसी के द्वारा किए गए इस महाघोटाले से देश की सभी बैंकों को कुल मिला कर 176 अरब रुपये से ज्यादा की चपत लगने की आशंका है। इनकम टैक्स डिपार्टमेंट ने कहा है कि उसने महाघोटाले के खुलासे के बाद से अब तक नीरव मोदी, मेहुल चोकसी के 105 से अधिक बैंक खाते और 29 प्रॉपर्टी को सील कर दिया है। 

नीरव मोदी ने ईडी को लिखा है कि मैं अभी भी विदेश में काम कर रहा हूं। मैं उन व्यवसायों से निपटने की कोशिश में व्यस्त हूं, क्योंकि मेरा बिजनेस भारत के बाहर भी है और मैं यह सुनिश्चित करने में जुटा हूं कि जहां तक संभव हो मैं बैंको सहित सभी लेनदारों और कर्मचारियों की स्थिति बिगड़ने न दूं।


 

