PMO says 50 thousand Made in India ventillators under PM CARES Fund 1340 already delivered to states uts

पीएम केयर्स फंड के तहत भारत में बनें 50 हजार वेंटिलेंटर: पीएमओ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 23 Jun 2020 12:36 PM IST
वेंटिलेटर (फाइल फोटो)
वेंटिलेटर (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Social Media

प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय ने मंगलवार को बताया कि पीएम केयर्स फंड के अंतर्गत मेड इन इंडिया के तहत 50 हजार वेंटिलेटर बनाए गए हैं। अब तक 2923 वेंटिलेटर निर्मित किए गए हैं, जिसमें से 1340 वेंटिलेटर पहले ही राज्यों/ केंद्रशासित प्रदेशों में पहुंचा दिए गए हैं। प्रमुख प्राप्तकर्ताओं में महाराष्ट्र (275), दिल्ली (275), गुजरात (175), बिहार (100), कर्नाटक (90) और राजस्थान (75) शामिल हैं।
लालबाजार की पुलिस फोर्स ‘सिंघम’ तो नहीं पर ‘सिंघम’ से कम भी नहीं
Click Here
prime minister office ventilator pm cares fund made in india

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

