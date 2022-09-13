Delhi: पीएम के प्रमुख सचिव पीके मिश्रा बोले-हम नीति बना सकते हैं, जमीनी स्तर पर लागू करने को लेकर सवाल

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Delhi | Fiscal & monetary policy are interrelated. We have done a lot in agriculture but possibly we need to pay more attention to agricultural risk... right now, I can't say what's to be done. As we go along, we'll structure our policy: PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to PM pic.twitter.com/QCYJlPIVqx— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022
