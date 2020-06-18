पीएम मोदी 20 जून को करेंगे 'गरीब कल्याण रोजगार अभियान' की शुरुआत, प्रवासी मजदूरों की होगी मदद

PM Modi to launch 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' on 20 June to boost livelihood opportunities in rural India. The campaign of 125 days across 116 districts in 6 states to work in mission mode to help migrant workers: Prime Minister's Office— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020
(file pic) pic.twitter.com/nSu55zqH4H
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.