PM Modi: पीएम मोदी पहुंचे दादरा और नगर हवेली, नमो चिकित्सा शिक्षा और अनुसंधान संस्थान देश को समर्पित

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी मंगलवार को दादरा और नगर हवेली के दौरे पर पहुंचे। इस दौरान प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने सिलवासा में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में लगभग 4,873 करोड़ की लागत से 96 प्रोजेक्ट का शिलान्यास एवं शुभारंभ किया। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने सिलवासा में नमो चिकित्सा शिक्षा और अनुसंधान संस्थान का दौरा कर संस्थान देश को समर्पित किया।
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi interacts with construction workers who build the NAMO Medical Education & Research Institute in Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu pic.twitter.com/36nodP8xKA— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed