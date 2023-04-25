PM Modi: पीएम मोदी पहुंचे दादरा और नगर हवेली, नमो चिकित्सा शिक्षा और अनुसंधान संस्थान देश को समर्पित

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी मंगलवार को दादरा और नगर हवेली के दौरे पर पहुंचे। इस दौरान प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने सिलवासा में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में लगभग 4,873 करोड़ की लागत से 96 प्रोजेक्ट का शिलान्यास एवं शुभारंभ किया। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने सिलवासा में नमो चिकित्सा शिक्षा और अनुसंधान संस्थान का दौरा कर संस्थान देश को समर्पित किया।

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi interacts with construction workers who build the NAMO Medical Education & Research Institute in Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu pic.twitter.com/36nodP8xKA