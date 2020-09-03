शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   PM Narendra Modi shall join convocation parade ceremony of sardar vallabhbhai patel police academy through video conference

पीएम मोदी वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस के जरिए पुलिस अकादमी के दीक्षांत परेड समारोह में शामिल होंगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 03 Sep 2020 03:54 PM IST
विज्ञापन
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : एएनआई

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹249 + Free Coupon worth ₹200

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी शुक्रवार को वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस के जरिए सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल पुलिस अकादमी के दीक्षांत परेड समारोह से जुड़ेंगे। प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय ने इसकी जानकारी देते हुए बताया इस दौरान सुबह 11 बजे पीएम प्रोबेशनर आईपीएस के साथ भी बातचीत कर सकते हैं।  
विज्ञापन

 
IBPS PO 2020: हाथ से न जाने दें सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का मौका, सिर्फ Rs. 1999 में करें पक्की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
narendra modi sardar vallabhbhai patel police academy ips officers ips probationers नरेंद्र मोदी

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

दिशा सालियान
Bollywood

सुशांत केस : अब दिशा सालियान और सुशांत के बीच का लिंक तलाशेगी सीबीआई

3 सितंबर 2020

शक्ति कपूर
Bollywood

विलेन बनकर शक्ति कपूर ने जीता सबका दिल, मशहूर होते ही बदल लिया था नाम

3 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Car Theft/stolen
Auto News

यूट्यूब चैनल की मदद से तीन दिन में खोज निकाली चोरी हुई SUV कार, जानें क्या ट्रिक अपनाई

3 सितंबर 2020

pubg प्रतिबंध: pubg alternative
Mobile Apps

PUBG Mobile Ban: ये पांच गेम पूरी कर सकते हैं पबजी की कमी

3 सितंबर 2020

दुर्गेश यादव की पिटाई करते हमलावर
Lucknow

लखनऊ : हमलावरों ने पीट-पीटकर फाड़ दिए थे दुर्गेश के कपड़े, वह खुद कहने लगा था- मुझे गोली मार दो

3 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
राहु-केतु का राशि परिवर्तन 2020
Predictions

राशि परिवर्तन: 18 महीने बाद बदल रही है केतु की चाल, जानिए कुंडली पर इसका प्रभाव

3 सितंबर 2020

pubg प्रतिबंध: PUBG Mobile ban
Mobile Apps

PUBG मोबाइल गेम बंद होने से होंगे ये पांच बदलाव, मोबाइल कंपनियों को बड़ी राहत

3 सितंबर 2020

धोनी-रैना
Cricket News

सुरेश रैना ने बताया था पिता तुल्य, श्रीनिवासन बोले- फिर भी CSK में वापसी नहीं करा सकता

3 सितंबर 2020

श्रुति मोदी, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की पूर्व मैनेजर श्रुति मोदी का खुलासा, ड्रग्स के आदी थे दिवंगत अभिनेता

3 सितंबर 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत , रिया चक्रवर्ती,सोना मोहपात्रा
Bollywood

रिया की बोल्ड तस्वीर का इस्तेमाल करने पर मीडिया चैनल्स पर भड़कीं सोना मोहपात्रा, गुस्से में कही ये बात

3 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited