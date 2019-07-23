अपने दफ्तर में नन्हे मेहमान से मिले पीएम मोदी, बच्चा सोशल मीडिया पर हुआ सुपरहिट

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: "A very special friend came to meet me in Parliament today." (From PM Modi's Instagram feed) pic.twitter.com/osBTm9gHQZ— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019
Credit @Amrita_pandey1 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kDamWaFyxa— vanshaj bhardwaj 🇮🇳 (@iamvanshaj) July 23, 2019
July 23, 2019
मंगलवार को लोकसभा में प्रश्नकाल के दौरान भाजपा सांसद रवि किशन ने उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव के उस दावे को खारिज कर दिया जिसमें दावा किया गया था कि भोजपुरी पिल्मों के सुपरस्टार को ‘यश भारती’ सम्मान मिल चुका है।
23 जुलाई 2019