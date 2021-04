विदेश नीति: सेशेल्स के राष्ट्रपति के साथ उच्च स्तरीय कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुए मोदी, दिए कई तोहफे

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a high-level virtual event with the President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan PM Modi and President Ramkalawan jointly e-inaugurate new Magistrates’ Court Building in Seychelles pic.twitter.com/vsScA5X8tF

In little less than 2 months, we'll be commemorating 45th anniversary of formal establishment of diplomatic relations b/w Seychelles & India. The support we have received from India has contributed immensely to socio-economic development of Seychelles: President of Seychelles pic.twitter.com/Efa31HEkSN