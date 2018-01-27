अपना शहर चुनें

राष्ट्रपति भवन में पीएम मोदी ने की कंबोडिया के प्रधानमंत्री से मुलाकात, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 05:29 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi greets his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen during a ceremonial reception
दिल्ली में पीएम मोदी ने अपने कंबोडियाई समकक्ष हुन सेन से मुलाकात की और उनका अभिवादन किया। दोनों ही नेता शनिवार को हुए राष्ट्रपति भवन के प्रांगण में औपचारिक रिसेप्शन के मौके पर मिले। 
