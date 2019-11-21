कॉनक्लेव में पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, बताया क्यों बढ़ गई हैं सीएजी की जिम्मेदारी  

PM Narendra Modi at Accountants General and Deputy Accountants General Conclave in Delhi: CAG ki zimmedari isliye bhi adhik hai kyunki aap desh aur samaj ke aarthik aachran ko pavitra rakhne mein ahaem bhoomika nibhate hain, aur isliye aapse ummeeden bhi adhik rehti hain pic.twitter.com/YTrEhMA8jz— ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2019
क्या आपको पता है कि कौन सा राजनीतिक दल सबसे इस साल सबसे मालामा हुआ है। किस दल के पास है सबसे ज्यादा पैसा...चलिए बताते हैं...संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र के चौथे दिन आज चुनावी बॉन्ड के जरिए भाजपा को मिले राजनीतिक चंदे को लेकर घमासान मचा हुआ है।
21 नवंबर 2019