PM Narendra Modi at Accountants General and Deputy Accountants General Conclave

कॉनक्लेव में पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, बताया क्यों बढ़ गई हैं सीएजी की जिम्मेदारी  

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 21 Nov 2019 06:13 PM IST
पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी
पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज एकाउंटेंट जनरल एंड डेप्युटी एकाउंटेंट जनरल कॉनक्लेव पहुंचे जहां उन्होंने सीएजी की जिम्मेदारियों पर अपने विचार साझा किए। पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि सीएजी की जिम्मेदारी इसलिए भी अधिक है क्योंकि ये देश और समाज के आर्थिक आचरण को पवित्र रखने में अहम भूमिका निभाते हैं। इसलिए आपसे उम्मीदें भी अधिक रहती है। 
pm narendra modi accountants general cag ca
