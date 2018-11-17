शहर चुनें

PM Modi will attend oath taking ceremony of newly elected President of Maldives

मालदीव के नए राष्ट्रपति के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में आज शामिल होंगे पीएम मोदी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 17 Nov 2018 04:42 AM IST
PM Modi will attend oath taking ceremony of newly elected President of Maldives
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी शनिवार को मालदीव के निर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति इब्राहिम मोहम्मद सालेह के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में शामिल होंगे। उनका प्रधानमंत्री के तौर पर मालदीव का पहला दौरा होगा। पीएम मोदी ने कई ट्वीट कर कहा कि वह सालेह के नेतृत्व वाली नई मालदीव सरकार से भारत के उसके साथ काम करने की इच्छा से अवगत कराएंगे। 
भारत इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर, स्वास्थ्य, संपर्क, मानव संसाधन विकास जैसे अहम विकास कार्यों में काम करने का इच्छुक है। मालदीव के हालिया चुनावों ने लोगों की लोकतंत्र, कानून के शासन और बेहतर भविष्य की सामूहिक आकांक्षाओं को प्रदर्शित किया है। हम भारतवासी स्थिर, लोकतांत्रिक, समृद्ध और शांतिपूर्ण मालदीव देखना चाहते हैं। 

pm narendra modi प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी maldives newly elected president of maldives ibrahim mohammed saleh oath taking ceremony
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

