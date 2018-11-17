I will convey to the new Maldivian Government of Mr. Solih the desire of the Indian Government to work closely for realisation of their developmental priorities, especially in areas of infrastructure, health care, connectivity & human resource development. https://t.co/fTmMnNbEyX— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
आंध्र प्रदेश के बाद पश्चिम बंगाल की सरकार ने भी सीबीआई को राज्य में छापे मारने या जांच के लिए दी गई सामान्य रजामंदी रद्द कर दी है।
17 नवंबर 2018