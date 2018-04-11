My vision for India's energy future has four pillars - Energy access, energy efficiency, energy sustainability and energy security: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 16th International Energy Forum Ministerial Meeting in #Delhi. pic.twitter.com/DmQbh4ZqwP— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2018
रविवार को जिन छात्रों ने मुख्य संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा दी थी उन्होंने शिकायत की है कि प्रश्नपत्र में बहुत सारे सवाल ठीक वैसे ही थे जैसे 2016 में कोचिंग क्लास के मॉक टेस्ट में पूछे गए थे।
11 अप्रैल 2018